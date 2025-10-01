Public meeting tonight on Props A & B on San Antonio's rodeo grounds

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County commissioners have announced a public meeting will be held at Expo Hall A at Freeman Coliseum tonight on the upcoming venue tax vote.

Voters will go to the polls on Nov. 4 to vote on Props A and B that could generate hundreds of millions of dollars for a makeover of the East Side's San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo grounds and to help pay for a new Spurs arena downtown.

Local voter and former East Side resident—Patricia Fernandez—was among the few hundred people who turned out for a similar meeting hosted by rodeo officials in the same Expo Hall on Sept. 16.

She said voters need all the information they can get to form an opinion before the vote.

"The literature really helps keep it in perspective. I've seen things obviously on the news and on ... Texas Public Radio," she said.

Officials from the city, county, and the Spurs have long stressed property taxes will not be affected by Props A or B, and the venue tax is a tax on tourists, not locals. Additionally, the venue tax can only be spent on venues and not on other projects, such as roads or affordable housing.

An open house runs from 6 to 6:30 at Expo Hall A tonight.

The main session runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and includes opening remarks from County Judge Peter Sakai with major presentations to follow.

Early voting on Props A and B begins on Oct. 20.