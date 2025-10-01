Historic San Antonio hotel that hosted blues legend completes makeover

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio's historic Gunter Hotel has officially reopened after a $57 million makeover.

Gunter Hotel Gunter Hotel lobby

One of the hotel's famous guests was blues master, Robert Johnson. Legend states he sold his soul to the devil in exchange for musical genius.

In 1936, Johnson recorded music in room 414, and Austin VandeVate, the hotel's general manager, said that today visitors can record there too.

"You can either record in room 4-1-4 or send that down to the recording studio built on the second floor."

Every room has Johnson's first album and a record player.

Gunter Hotel Robert Johnson's first album can be found in every room of the hotel

Other improvements to the 311-room hotel that opened in 1909, are new bold interior colors and Art Deco and mid-century touches.

Gunter Hotel Gunter Hotel room

Jots Restuarant was inspired by a 1950s supper club and will serve up surf and turf soon.

Gunter Hotel Gunter Hotel

The Keystone Club has the feel of a writer's retreat and offers beer and cocktails with a full menu coming soon.

There's also Bar 414, modeled after a hidden speakeasy, and Paris Baguette, the internationally known cafe and bakery. Both have opening dates to be announced soon.

Johnson was not the only famous guest. Movie stars John Wayne and Mae West were guests too, along with U.S. presidents.