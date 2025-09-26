Prime living space high above San Antonio hits the market

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Three spacious penthouses on top of the 1929 Tower Life Building, known for its green roof, gargoyles, and giant U.S. flag, are now available for pre-lease.

Tower Life Residences Tower Life Building as seen from the San Antonio River Walk

One of the penthouses at Tower Life Residences will occupy the entire top two floors and comes with a 360-degree view of the city. The other two penthouses will include 180-degree views from two floors.

Tower Life Residences Penthouse living room

"The natural light and view corridors are simply incredible because the building is eight-sided," said Jon Wiegand, managing director of real estate at McCombs Enterprises

Tower Life Residences Penthouse dining room

TPR was told the asking price for the penthouses would be "commensurate with their value."

Tower Life Residences Penthouse kitchen

And 242 smaller living units in the 31-story building will go on the market next fall.

Tower Life Residences Penthouse bedroom

All residents will have the opportunity to enjoy seventh floor amenities like lounges, bar space, and a library.

Tower Life Residences Residents' Lounge Bar

There's also 5,000 square feet of rooftop gardens with a dog wash spa and dog run. Residents will also have access to a fitness center and yoga studio.

Tower Life Residences Rooftop garden

New tenants can tell guests the building opened the year Wall Street crashed to start the Great Depression.

The developers had originally planned a cluster of six buildings, including the tower, but the Depression ended those dreams.

The tower's elevators were first intended for the Chrysler Building in New York City until that Big Apple project fell behind schedule, so they were sold for the Tower Life project instead.

The Sears, Roebuck and Company store that once occupied the first floors of the building sold the wedding bands worn by future President Lyndon Johnson and First Lady—Lady Bird Johnson.

And the tower was a co-star of the Sandra Bullock rom-com movie Miss Congeniality in 2000.