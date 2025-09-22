San Antonio home sales dip again while home rentals surge in August

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

So far in 2025, combined home sales only saw a slight increase in January. Since then, monthly sales have been flat or down each month.

The San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR) reports home sales in August were down 7% compared to the same month of 2024. In July, it appeared a big dip in the sale of newly constructed homes was dragging down the overall sales average.

One interesting fact about local homes sales is despite month after month of home sales declining, the median home prices have been inching up. The median price stood at $310,000 in August, up 2% from the same month last year.

The inventory of homes available remains around six months, signaling a buyer's market since buyers have more to choose from and pitting seller versus seller. But SABOR says nine out 10 sellers are still fetching their original asking price.

But sellers sticking to their sales prices have to be willing to wait for buyers to come along, and apparently sellers are doing just that. Homes were for sale on the local market for an average of 74 days in August, a 12% in waiting time compared to the same month of 2024.

Home rentals shot up 18% in August compared to August of 2025. The average residential rental price stood at $1,877 last month.