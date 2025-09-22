Fall starts like just like another summer day—but relief is coming

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Fall arrived in San Antonio Monday, but you would not know it by looking at the temperature gauge on the back patio as highs pushed 100.

A 100-degree day is again possible on Tuesday before a cold front arrives in the area on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The arrival of the front will push daytime highs to the lower 90s or upper 80s through the weekend. It will likely remain a little warmer during that same period along and south of U.S. 90.

The cold front will also help trigger some rain showers for the San Antonio area on Wednesday and Thursday. About half the area could see rain both days before rain chances fade Thursday night.

Some stronger thunderstorms were possible with the arrival of the cold front on Wednesday along a line from Del Rio to San Marcos to Giddings.

Sunrise temperatures from Thursday through Sunday should be in the upper 60s. There also some long-term forecasts that show next week also getting off to a cooler start.

San Antonio has actually seen about an inch and half more rain so far this year, compared to an average year. Little more than 25-inchs of rain has fallen at San Antonio International Airport since January.

While there has been a bit more rain this year, mainly in June and July, not near enough has fallen to make up for six years of drought.

San Antonio remains under Stage 3 water restrictions and customers of the San Antonio Water System may only water by an automated sprinkler once a week based on street address.

Hand watering with a garden hose is still permitted at any time.