Meals on Wheels and BiblioTech join forces to provide literacy training for homebound residents of Bexar County

"Beyond the Meal: Nourishment & Navigation" is a partnership between BiblioTech and Meals on Wheels that provides literacy training to homebound individuals.

According to a statement from Bexar County, the digital training has already been enjoyed by dozens of households.

Forty-five tablets have been distributed to enable homebound individuals to learn essential computing skills. This includes being able to access telehealth services, manage their prescriptions online and learn the basics of email and internet safety.

The program started in 2024 and is funded by a Socialization Grant from Meals on Wheels, and the goal of the partnership is to ensure equitable access to technology and help enhance independent living.

Those who qualify for the "Beyond the Meal" program can receive a tablet and one-on-one guidance and assistance from "Digital Navigators" on how to use the technology to best fit their needs.

The statement also emphasized that the multi-pronged services combine the goals of Meals on Wheels to promote dignity and independence for seniors in need of nutritious meals alongside assistance from BiblioTech to provide Bexar County residents with access to technology and instruction on computer literacy.