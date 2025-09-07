Area Catholic parishioners positive about first millennial saint

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

He’s been nicknamed “God’s influencer,” and he has now been canonized by the Roman Catholic Church.

Carlo Acutis liked to play video games and make websites—and he used his computer skills to document Marian apparitions and Eucharistic miracles. He died of leukemia in 2006 at the age of 15.

He was initially beatified by Pope Francis in 2020. This occurred after the Church recognized a miracle that could be attributed to him. It involved the healing of a Brazilian boy with pancreatic illness.

A second miracle was attributed to Acutis, involving a university student from Costa Rica who was in a bicycle accident in Florence and suffered severe head trauma.

A canonization ceremony had been scheduled for April 2025 but was postponed following the death of Pope Francis on April 21, 2025.

Pope Francis’ successor, Pope Leo XIV, performed the canonization ceremony in St. Peter’s Square in Rome.

This was Pope Leo’s first canonization ceremony. It included also the canonization of Pier Giorigo Frassati, who died in 1925.

Carlo Acutis has been called the first “digital saint” for the younger generation of Catholics all over the world.

At San Fernando Cathedral in San Antonio, all the parishioners TPR spoke with had positive things to say about Carlo Acutis who is now declared a Saint.

"It's a blessing for him being so young and already in love with the Lord and for him to be able to share his beliefs with the younger generation — that's a blessing for the younger generation."

—Sandra Noriega

"My younger brother, he spoke very highly of him when he was talking to me.

Blessed Carlo Acutis — he spoke very highly and very excited when he was mentioning him to me."

—Ruben Mirelez Jr.

"It's an example for all the youth to come to the Lord, because we can do nothing without Him—and these youth nowadays need a lot of help."

—Linda Garcia

Acutis loved video games and cartoons like The Simpsons. He was known for wearing a track jacket, jeans and Nike sneakers—attire that also makes him an accessible role model for young Catholics.

His remains were moved in 2019 to Assisi, Italy. Faithful from all over the world have visited his tomb. Around a million people last year viewed the tomb where he is laid to rest, near the tomb of St. Francis.