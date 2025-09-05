© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

NEISD high school teacher dies on campus following medical episode

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published September 5, 2025 at 11:24 AM CDT
Steps up to the entrance of a brick building with "NEISD Richard A. Middleton Education Center" hanging on the brick.
Camille Phillips
/
TPR
North East ISD's four new trustees approved their first budget June 17, 2024.

A teacher at San Antonio's North East Independent School District died on campus Thursday morning after experiencing a medical emergency.

The principal of MacArthur High School shared the news in an announcement to faculty and staff.

“The campus went into a hold and EMS was called,” said Principal Joaquin Hernandez. “It is with a heavy heart that I regret to inform you, he did not survive.”

Hernandez did not name the faculty member.

Records from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Timothy Kitterman died Thursday morning just after 9 a.m.

Kitterman was an American Sign Language teacher at MacArthur High School. He was named teacher of the year at the school in 2019.

The school’s Crisis Intervention Team will be on campus to offer support to students and faculty over the next few days.

"Our campus counselors will continue to be available to offer support to any student or staff member needing assistance," said Hernandez.

Kitterman's cause of death is still undetermined.

Marian Navarro
