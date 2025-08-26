State, investment firm buy Menger, Crockett Hotels to protect Alamo

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Texas General Land Office, the investment firm Rockbridge, and the Alamo Trust on Tuesday announced the purchase of the Menger and Crockett Hotels to protect the historic grounds of the Alamo—site of the key 1836 battle that helped lead to the state's independence from Mexico.

The purchase comes on the heels of a long-term, half-a-billion-dollar state and local makeover of Alamo Plaza to make it a bigger and more inclusive educational experience that puts the mission—which was used as a fortress during the Texas Revolution—on par with national historic landmark parks.

“By securing the footprint around the Alamo complex for the State of Texas, we are protecting these hallowed grounds and enhancing one of our nation's most sacred historical sites," said Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham.

"This investment ensures the Shrine of Texas Liberty. The Alamo, will become the most prominent battlefield site in the country, charting its own destiny for generations to come," said Buckingham, who also thanked the Texas Legislature and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick for making the transaction possible.

The Alamo Trust, which directly oversees Alamo operations under the state land office, reports that the hotels stand on land that once formed part of the agricultural fields of Mission San Antonio de Valero, the 18th-century Spanish mission now known to the world as the Alamo.

“These properties have been part of the Alamo’s legacy since 1859. Their acquisition allows us to bring that rich history full circle. As we continue moving forward with the Alamo Plan, these additions represent a powerful opportunity to create a more immersive and seamless guest experience—one where visitors can explore 300 years of history like never before," said Alamo Trust Executive Director Kate Rogers.

"We are grateful to the State of Texas for their generous support and [to] Rockbridge for their partnership. The sale of these two iconic hotels came at just the right time, and it took all of us working together to make it come to fruition,” Rogers added.

Rockbridge describes itself as a hospitality-centered investment firm designed to "cultivate value and enrich life."

The Menger Hotel has hosted U.S. presidents, national leaders, and several cultural icons. For more than half the time that the Alamo has stood at its present location. The Alamo's next-door neighbor famously hosted future president Theodore Roosevelt as he recruited his Rough Riders at the hotel's bar.

Bringing the hotels into the fold of the makeover of Alamo Plaza ensures the hotels are "thoughtfully integrated" into the broader Alamo experience," according to a news release from the Alamo Trust. It also ensures the hotels "continue to welcome visitors in a way that reflects the significance of the site they neighbor."

The Alamo Plaza makeover includes a new collections building that houses the Phil Collins Collection. It opened in 2023. And a new visitor center and museum is set to open in 2027.

The museum will include a theater with simulated smoke, sparks, and rumbles to tell the battle story. And it will have dedicated sections that tell the stories of all the difference peoples connected to the Alamo before, during, and after the battle.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today



