Federal agencies, others closed Jan. 9 on National Day of Mourning for Jimmy Carter

A National Day of Mourning on Thursday honoring the death of former president Jimmy Carter means multiple agencies will be closed, President Joe Biden said in an executive order.

President Biden named the national day of mourning the same day of Carter's funeral in Washington, D.C. following his death Dec. 29. Former president Carter was 100 years old.

President Biden ordered all American flags at the White House, public buildings, military bases, naval ships and U.S. embassies around the world to be displayed at half-staff to honor former President Carter for 30 days following his death.

While it's not an official federal holiday, some organizations will be affected. Here's what will be closed Jan. 9:

Federal agencies

Biden's statement declared “all executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed on Jan. 9,” excluding those necessary for “national security, defense, or other public need.”

That includes The Postal Service, which won't be delivering mail Thursday and will close its offices.

Stock markets

The New York Stock Exchange announced all markets will be closed Thursday in respect to former President Carter.

“During his noteworthy post-presidential life, President Carter left an enduring legacy of humanitarianism,” said Lynn Martin, President of NYSE Group. "The NYSE will respectfully honor President Carter’s lifetime of service to our nation by closing our markets on the National Day of Mourning.”

Military schools

All organizations — including military schools — affiliated with the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity will be closed. Most public schools remain open.

