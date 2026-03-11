San Antonio housing market continues to cool

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio area home sales continue a slowdown that started in 2025, according to local sales figures.

The San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR) reports home sales dropped 7% in February, compared to the same month last year.

While a slower sales pace might lead buyers to believe prices are coming down, that is not the case. The median price for a home in February in the San Antonio area rose to nearly $300,000 — or a 4% increase over the same month of 2025.

Ed Zapata is the chair of the board of realtors. He chalks up the February decline to a housing market that is beginning to become more balanced for buyers and sellers. In recent years, buyers have had less negotiating room on sales prices as a local housing market boom continued.

"February's data reflects a market that remains balanced while continuing to evolve," said Zapata. While sales activity has moderated, steady price growth and increased inventory continue to give buyers and sellers flexibility."

Homes spent an average of 102 days in the local housing market last month — or a 20% increase over February 2025,

While homes are sitting longer on the market, buyers are still largely getting their asking prices. SABOR reports nearly 92% of homes sold for their original asking price. The board reports that could be because homes are priced to sell to begin with.

It should also be noted that existing home sales continue to outpace the sales of newly constructed homes. The overall inventory of homes on the market reached little more than five months. A perfectly balanced sales market is considered around six months, according to industry experts

SABOR said nearly 70% of homes sold locally in February were priced between $200,000 and just below $500,000.

Statewide, home sales for the month dipped 2%. The median price also dropped to $329,000 — or also a 2% decline.