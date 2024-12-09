New York prosecutors charge suspect with murder in death of UnitedHealthcare CEO

Updated December 09, 2024 at 14:19 PM ET

Police in Altoona, Pennsylvania, have confirmed an arrest in the shooting death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The man in custody was identified by New York City police as 26-year-old Luigi Mangione. At this time, Mangione is considered a "person of interest" in the case that launched a nationwide manhunt and sparked heated discussions about the state of for-profit health care in the United States.

BREAKING: NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch says 26-year-old Luigi Mangione is “believed to be our person of interest” in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. https://t.co/Hpkw58ZpHY pic.twitter.com/UeK1Wmp3OA — ABC News (@ABC) December 9, 2024

Police say he was found with a ghost gun believed to have been used in the killing, as well as a fake ID and a handwritten, three-page document indicating his motivation. NYPD Chief Detective Joseph Kenny said the document in Mangione's possession indicated some "ill will toward corporate America."

During the press conference featuring the NYPD police chief and embattled Mayor Eric Adams, police said an employee at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, recognized Mangione from photos made public by police and called local authorities.

Thompson was shot dead in Manhattan on Wednesday in what New York police called a "brazen, targeted murder." Corporal August Stickel of the Altoona Police Department said Mangione was arrested this morning at the fast food restaurant.

