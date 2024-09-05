Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry joins Speaker Dade Phelan’s team as adviser

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry is joining House Speaker Dade Phelan’s office as a senior adviser, the speaker’s office announced Thursday morning.

Perry’s addition to Phelan’s state office comes as the embattled speaker faces at least three Republican challengers who want to oust Phelan as the leader of the Texas Legislature’s lower chamber. Perry, also a Republican, is Texas’ longest-serving governor who also served as a state representative, lieutenant governor and agriculture commissioner. Phelan’s office said Perry will serve as a volunteer adviser until the beginning of the 89th Legislature in January.

“[Gov. Perry] understands every facet of the legislative process, and that will be a tremendous asset as we work to strengthen our state's economy, improve education and ensure every member’s voice is heard in the Texas House this session,” Phelan said in a statement. “I’m incredibly grateful for Governor Perry’s willingness to support my office in these efforts — our team stands ready for another impactful session that delivers on conservative priorities and effective leadership for the people of Texas.”

Phelan has faced a barrage of criticism from within his own party since winning the speakership in 2021. Some of Texas’ most conservative lawmakers, including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, have pegged Phelan, R-Beaumont, as not being conservative enough for Texas. Phelan also drew significant backlash after voting with the majority of the Texas House last year to move forward with the impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. (Paxton was later acquitted by the Texas Senate, whose members acted as the jury.)

Perry unsuccessfully ran for the Republican nomination for president in 2012 and 2016 and was once a fierce critic of then-candidate Donald Trump. After Trump ascended to the White House, Perry changed his tune and accepted a role in Trump’s cabinet as secretary of energy.

Perry is considered somewhat of an old-school Texas official who presided as the state’s chief executive when both parties embraced bipartisanship on some issues. But he also championed measures, including voter ID and outlawing so-called sanctuary cities, that outraged Democrats who said Perry was playing too far right for political purposes.

Some conservative activists have said Perry’s political capital has waned over the last several years. In late March the Texas Scorecard, a conservative media outlet, said Perry was watching his influence in Republican circles drop off as “he works to cash in on his remaining political currency.”

Copyright 2024 KERA