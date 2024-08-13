Everything’s bigger in Texas — including our Olympic medal count

As the 2024 Paris Olympics wrapped up Sunday, Team USA came out victorious with 126 medals.

The U.S. won the most medals since the 1984 Games in Los Angeles. But it was also a great year for athletes with ties to Texas. If we were to compete as our own country, we would've given a lot of other powerhouses a run for their money.

Athletes with Texas ties brought home 53 medals this Olympics, putting them in the same ballpark as Australia. If UT Austin competed as its own country, it would’ve placed 16 overall and tied in 14th place for gold medals.

Nearly 40 Texas athletes across 12 sports brought home medals. Here’s a look at each of them:

Swimming

Carson Foster

Foster attended UT Austin from 2020 to 2023. He won a bronze medal in the 400-meter individual medley race with a time of 4:08.66. (Michael Phelps holds the Olympic record for that race with a time of 4:03.84.)

Foster also won a silver medal in the men's 4 x 200-meter freestyle relay.

Luke Hobson

Hobson just finished his junior year at UT Austin where he’s won five NCAA Championships. He won a bronze medal for the 200-meter freestyle race — and it was extremely close. He finished with a time of 1:44.79. The first and second-place winners finished in 1.44.72 and 1:44.74, respectively.

Hobson also won a silver medal in the men's 4 x 200-meter freestyle relay.

Drew Kibler

Kibler — who graduated from UT Austin in 2022 — raced with Foster, Hobson and Connecticut-born swimmer Kieran Smith to win silver in the men's 4 x 200-meter freestyle relay with a time of 7:00.78. Great Britain took home gold with a time of 6:59.43.

Hubert Kós

Kós won gold for Hungary in the 200-meter backstroke with a time of 1:54.26. The Hungarian-born swimmer just wrapped up his sophomore year at Arizona State University, but he will start this next school year as a Longhorn.

Caspar Corbeau

Corbeau was a Texas Longhorn from 2019 to 2023. He earned a bronze medal for The Netherlands in the 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2:07.90.

Erin Gemmell

Gemmell — a rising sophomore at UT — raced with Katie Ledecky, Claire Weinstein and Paige Madden in the women's 4 x 200-meter relay to win silver with a time of 7:40.86. Team Australia took gold with a time of 7:38.08.

Nic Fink

Fink brought home three Olympic medals this year. He won gold in the mixed 4x100-meter medley relay, silver in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke, and silver in the men’s 4x100-meter medley relay.

Fink lives in Dallas.

Matt King

King won a gold medal in the men’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay. He didn’t race in the finals, but he did swim in the preliminary races to help his team make it to gold.

King lives in Frisco.

Simone Manuel

Manuel won two silver medals in Paris, one in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay and one in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay. Manuel is from Sugar Land.

Diving

Kassidy Cook

Cook won silver in the women’s synchronized 3-meter springboard diving event with her teammate Sarah Bacon. Cook lives in The Woodlands.

Track and Field

Julien Alfred

Alfred won gold for Saint Lucia in the 100-meter race with a time of 10.72, making her Saint Lucia's first-ever Olympic champion. Alfred also won silver in the women's 200-meter race with a time of 22.08 seconds.

Alfred was a Texas Longhorn from 2018 to 2023, where she became the fastest female collegian ever in the 60m indoor race.

Ryan Crouser

Crouser won his third Olympic gold medal for Team USA in men's shot put — throwing the 16-pound ball almost 23 meters.

This time around Crouser didn't set any new records, but he holds both the Olympic and world records for shot put. He set the world record, 23.56 meters, in May 2023, and the Olympic record, 23.30 meters, in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Crouser was a Longhorn from 2011 to 2016.

Fred Kerley

Kerley won bronze for Team USA in the men's 100-meter dash with a time of 9.81 seconds.

Kerley went to Taylor High School before attending South Plaines College in Lubbock and Texas A&M.

Leo Neugebauer

Neugebauer took home the silver medal in the men's decathalon event for Germany with a score of 8,748 points. (A decathlon consists of a little bit of everything: long jump, high jump, shot put, javelin, pole vault, discus, hurdles and lots of running.)

Neugebauer graduated from UT Austin in 2024.

Lindon Victor

Victor won bronze in the men’s decathlon for Grenada, scoring 8,711 points. Victor trains in Texas and attended Texas A&M.

Valarie Allman

Allman won gold for Team USA in the women's discus throw with a distance of 69.50 meters. Allman lives in Austin.

Gabby Thomas

Thomas won gold for Team USA in the women's 200-meter run with a time of 21.83 seconds. Former Longhorn Julien Alfred took second place in the race for Saint Lucia. Thomas also won gold in the women’s 4x100-meter relay with Sha’Carri Richardson, Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry.

After graduating from Harvard, Thomas moved to Austin to be coached by former Olympian Tonja Buford-Bailey.

Tara Davis-Woodhall

Davis-Woodhall won her first gold medal in the women's long jump with a winning jump of 7.10 meters. Jasmine Moore, a native of Grand Prairie, Texas, won bronze in the event with a 6.96-meter jump.

Davis-Woodhall attended UT from 2018 to 2021. She celebrated after the event holding a U.S. flag and donning a cowboy hat.

Sha’Carri Richardson

The Dallas-born runner came home with two Olympic medals. She won silver in the women’s 100-meter dash with a time of 10.87 seconds, second only to former Longhorn Julien Alfred. She also won gold in the women’s 4x100-meter relay alongside Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry.

Jasmine Moore

The Grand Prairie, Texas, native won two bronze medals in women’s long jump and women’s triple jump.

Shelby McEwen

McEwen won silver in the men’s high jump. He lives in Houston.

Bryce Deadmon

Deadmon took home gold in the men’s 4x400-meter relay and silver in the mixed 4x400-meter relay. Deadmon is from Missouri City, Texas.

Golf

Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler won gold for Team USA in men's individual stroke play. He's also won his second Master's Tournament and six PGA Tour events this year.

Scheffler went to UT Austin from 2014 to 2018, He grew up in Dallas and lives there now.

Basketball

Kevin Durant

Durant won gold with Team USA against France in the men’s basketball final. Durant now has four Olympic gold medals — more than any other U.S. men's basketball player.

Durant spent one year at UT before becoming the second pick in the NBA Draft.

Hailey Van Lith

Van Lith won bronze with Team USA in the women’s 3x3 basketball tournament. Van Lith will play for Texas Christian University for the 2024-25 season.

Brittney Griner

The Houston-born athlete won gold with Team USA in the women’s basketball tournament.

Volleyball

Chiaka Ogbogu

Ogbogu won a silver medal for Team USA in women’s indoor volleyball. It’s her second Olympic medal — she won gold for Team USA in 2020 in Tokyo.

Ogbogu was a Texas Longhorn from 2013 to 2017 and is from Coppell.

Gymnastics

Hezly Rivera

The 16-year-old won her first gold Olympic medal for Team USA in women’s artistic team all-around. She competed with Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Sunisa Lee.

Rivera lives in Plano.

Simone Biles

The Olympic force of nature brought home four medals this year, making her one of the most decorated Olympic gymnasts of all time. She won gold in women’s artistic individual all-around, women’s artistic team all-around and women’s vault. She won silver in artistic floor gymnastics.

Biles lives in Houston.

Jordan Chiles

Chiles won gold with Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Sunisa Lee and Hezly Rivera in women’s artistic team all-around. Chiles trains with Simone Biles in Spring.

Asher Hong

Hong secured a bronze medal in men’s artistic team all-around gymnastics. Hong is from Plano and now lives in Tomball.

Soccer

Jaedyn Shaw

The Frisco-born soccer player won gold with Team USA in the women’s tournament.

Tennis

Austin Krajicek

Krajicek won silver for Team USA in men’s doubles. The former Aggie was inducted into the Texas A&M Hall of Fame in 2021.

Rock Climbing

Sam Watson

Watson claimed a bronze medal for Team USA in men’s speed climbing. He also set a new world record during the race for bronze. He climbed the 49-foot wall in 4.74 seconds.

Watson lives in Southlake.

Skeet Shooting

Vincent Hancock

Hancock brought home two Olympic medals in men’s skeet shooting. He won gold for men’s skeet shooting and silver in mixed skeet team shooting with Austen Smith. Hancock was born in Florida and now lives in Denton County.

Conner Prince

Prince won silver in men’s skeet shooting. Prince is from Burleson and attends Tarleton State University in Stephenville.

Austen Smith

Smith won silver in mixed skeet team shooting with her coach, Vincent Hancock. She also won bronze in women's individual skeet shooting. Smith is from Keller and studies aerospace engineering at UT Arlington.

Archery

Casey Kaufhold

Kaufhold won bronze in mixed team archery. Kaufhold is a visualization major at Texas A&M's College of Architecture.

Copyright 2024 KUT 90.5