Biden’s reelection exit gives unusual power to Texas’ 273 delegates. Here’s what could come next.

President Joe Biden’s decision to drop his reelection bid Sunday threw his party’s nominating process into immediate chaos and suddenly focused the nation’s attention on the little-known group of delegates who could decide his replacement at next month’s Democratic convention.

It is unfamiliar territory for the 273 delegates Texas is sending to Chicago for the August convention. The group, a mix of rank-and-file activists and elected party leaders, has traditionally served as a rubber stamp for whomever Democratic primary voters choose to be their nominee.

What will the nominating process look like?

Much of the decision-making process remained unknown immediately after Biden’s announcement. Jaime Harrison, chair of the Democratic National Committee, said his organization would unveil details “in short order” about “next steps and the path forward for the nomination process.”

This will be updated once the committee releases more information.

Can delegates back anyone they choose?

None of Biden’s delegates are required to back a specific candidate at the national convention. Biden quickly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to succeed him as the nominee, and while the public show of support could sway delegates to follow suit, none of them are bound to do so.

To forestall convention chaos, Democrats could theoretically pick a new nominee at a pre-convention virtual vote where they had planned to officially nominate Biden, according to The Washington Post. The other outcome is an open convention, where delegates would be free to side with a candidate of their choosing. No other major candidate has emerged to challenge Harris, who said her “intention is to earn and win” the Democratic nomination.

How were Texas’ delegates selected?

Texas’ has 273 delegates — more than any state but California and New York. There are four kinds of delegates, with each selected in different ways.

The biggest contingent is the 159 delegates who were elected from various congressional districts at last month’s Texas Democratic Convention, with each district receiving different numbers of delegates based on its Democratic turnout in recent presidential elections. These so-called “district-level” delegates are typically rank-and-file party members who are Democratic activists.

Another 53 “at-large” delegates — representing the state as a whole — were selected at last month’s state convention, many of them also rank-and-file activists.

Texas will also send 32 “party leader and elected official” delegates. They include big city mayors, state lawmakers and various other leaders, according to the Texas Democratic Party.

The final 29 delegates are automatically selected party leaders, akin to superdelegates, that include members of the Democratic National Committee who live in Texas and the state’s entire Democratic congressional delegation.

Are Texas delegates supporting Harris?

Several delegates, including members of Congress, were quick to rally behind Harris Sunday afternoon. Among them were U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, an El Paso Democrat who was a national co-chair of the Biden-Harris campaign; U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas; and U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio.

But others were urging the party to have an open discussion about who the nominee would be, making clear there was some dissent within the ranks of the 273 delegates. U.S. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, said the party “should be open to all talented individuals who wish to be considered.”

How much time is there to select a new nominee?

Democrats have about a month to act to ensure their nominee makes it onto the ballot in Texas.

The Texas election code states that if a presidential nominee withdraws by the 74th day before Election Day — Aug. 23, in this case — then the Texas secretary of state can certify a replacement. The law requires the Texas Democratic Party chair to submit the replacement nominee no later than 5 p.m. of the 71st day before the election day, or Aug. 26.

The timing lines up with the Democratic National Convention, which is scheduled for Aug. 19 through Aug. 22.

