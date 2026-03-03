© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live Primary Election Results: Bexar County and Texas

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published March 3, 2026 at 8:17 AM CST

Polls close Tuesday at 7 p.m. Results will update here throughout the evening. If they don’t appear, refresh the page.

Table of Contents: Key Contests | U.S. Congress | Texas Legislature | Statewide Executive Offices | Bexar County | Judicial

Key Contests

U.S Congress

Texas Legislature

Statewide Executive Offices

Bexar County

Judicial

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
TPR Staff
See stories by TPR Staff