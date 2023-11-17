Thousands rally at the Texas Capitol to support Palestinians, call for a cease-fire

Thousands of Texans gathered at the state Capitol on Sunday, calling for a cease-fire in Gaza and an end to Texas aid to Israel.

The demonstrators passed a scroll with the names of people killed in Gaza since the conflict began last month. A plane circled overhead pulling a banner that read, “Save Palestine, cease fire now.”

Mohammed Nabulsi with the Palestinian Youth Movement said organizers of the All Out for Palestine rally wanted to deliver a message to the state Legislature and Gov. Greg Abbott.

"Communities across the state of Texas — from El Paso to Houston to Austin to Dallas to wherever they came from — are here to demand that the state government and the governor, and the entire country as a whole, call for a cease-fire and call for an end to the genocide of our people in Gaza," he told KUT's Haya Panjwani.

Organizers also criticized Abbott's recent visit to Israel.

Israeli military operations have killed more than 11,000 people in Gaza since Oct. 7, when Hamas' attack on Israel killed about 1,200 people.

Visit NPR.org for more context and the latest updates on the war.

Patricia Lim / KUT Protestor chanting and holding red painted hands up during the All Out For Palestine Rally held at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in protest of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Patricia Lim / KUT Protesters carrying a blooded baby doll during the All Out For Palestine Rally held at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in protest of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Patricia Lim / KUT An estimate of over 10,000 protesters rallying during the All Out For Palestine Rally held at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in protest of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Patricia Lim / KUT Protester holding a sign during the All Out For Palestine Rally held at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in protest of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Patricia Lim / KUT An estimate of over 10,000 protestors rallying during the All Out For Palestine Rally held at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in protest of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Patricia Lim / KUT Man chanting above a building while holding a Palestine flag during the All Out For Palestine Rally held at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in protest of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Copyright 2023 KUT News. To see more, visit KUT News.