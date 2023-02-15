Shooting at El Paso mall leaves one dead, three injured

One person is dead and at least three are injured after a shooting at an El Paso mall, police said late Wednesday afternoon.

A large law enforcement presence descended on Cielo Vista Mall in East El Paso after a report of a shooting just after 5 pm local time. Police said during a brief press briefing just before 7 pm local time that one suspect is in custody and that another possible suspect is still at large.

“It’s too early to discuss or to speculate on motives. That will be part of the investigation, right now we are making sure that we take care of t he injured and secure the mall,” El Paso Police Department’s Sgt. Robert Gomez told reporters.

A family reunification center was set up at Burges High School, which is just a few blocks from the mall.

This is the scene at Burges High School where at least three buses with people have people reuniting with from Cielo Vista Mall. pic.twitter.com/nSrk00hjOs — Aaron J. Montes (@AaronJMontes) February 16, 2023

Cielo Vista Mall is adjacent to the Walmart where a white supremacist shot and killed 23 people in August 2019. In a tweet, Gov. Greg Abbott said he reached out to El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and offered state resources as the investigation continues.

“I spoke to Mayor Leeser about the shooting tonight in El Paso. l offered the full support of the State of Texas, including the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Division of Emergency Management to help the city of El Paso respond to this tragic event,” Abbott tweeted.

Gomez said the shooting appeared to be isolated to the mall but said he could not offer more details on the suspect in custody.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

KTEP's Aaron Montes contributed to this report.

