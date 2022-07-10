Uvalde residents march for 'unheard voices'

Uvalde residents, including the father of one of the children killed in the mass shooting in May, organized a march and rally to remember the victims Sunday evening.

They gathered at Robb Elementary School Sunday evening and marched to the plaza in downtown Uvalde for a rally.

The official flyer calls it a "March for Unheard Voices." Some organizers have said the march is a call for accountability and increased school safety. Others said they are calling for gun reform.

The official narrative of what happened on May 24th has changed many times over the past month and a half. Most recently, a report commissioned by the Texas Department of Public Safety found that a Uvalde police officer had the chance to stop the mass shooting at Robb Elementary before it began, something may Don McLaughlin said is false.

The report was compiled by the ALERRT Center in San Marcos, which teaches law enforcement agencies how to respond to active shooters. It is a preliminary report based on evidence compiled by state investigators and an hour-long briefing.

There is also still disagreement between DPS and local officials about whether Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo was the incident commander at the time of the shooting and what DPS' role should have been, with more than 91 state troopers in the area as law enforcement waited more than an hour to confront the gunman.

"91 troopers that were on scene and eight other agencies in that hallway. We need to know what kind of systemic failure happened here," State Sen. Roland Gutierrez told CNN. Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, is suing DPS for records related to the shooting that are being kept secret.

Second half of the marchers going by. ⁦@TPRNews⁩. Also just sighted Beto O’Rourke. pic.twitter.com/kMi11MEzE5 — Camille Phillips (@cmpcamille) July 10, 2022

Others at the march pointed out that easy access to guns in the United States is what made this shooting possible.

"All this pain and grief we feel sadly could have been prevented," said Faith Mata, sister of Tess Marie Mata — a 10-year-old girl who was killed in the shooting. "But a war weapon is more important to our current governor than the life of his people."

Faith Mata, sister of Tess Marie Mata wants gun laws to change. @TPRNews pic.twitter.com/es99qYF9lq — Camille Phillips (@cmpcamille) July 10, 2022

Vincent Salazar Sr., grandfather of 11-year-old Layla Salazar — another victim in the shooting — said he cannot stay quiet about the politics around guns.

"We cannot keep this under the rug no more. There are too many people who got hurt here and are still grieving. I know I grieve every single night for these children including my own granddaughter," Salazar said. "With that said, we have to have the courage to move on but let's do it for the right reasons. Let's vote for the right reasons and not the pocketbook. Please, people, we need to go out and vote."