AG Ken Paxton vows to take vaccine mandate battle to Supreme Court

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published December 18, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST
Ryan Poppe
After an appeals court upheld the Biden Administration's vaccine mandates, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he will take the fight to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Paxton said via Twitter he plans on taking the fight against vaccine mandates to the highest court in the land. It comes after the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of appeals overturned an earlier ruling that blocked the measure.

The mandate affects around 84 million workers at companies with 100 OR MORE employees. A 6th Circuit judge called the mandate an important step in curtailing the deadly Covid-19 virus.

Texas joined other states in a lawsuit that sued the Biden administration over the vaccine requirement.

Paxton said in the tweet the mandate was quote "un-American".

The move comes as the state has begun to see an uptick in Covid cases.

