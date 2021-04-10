U.K. Military Gun Salutes Honor Prince Philip A Day After His Death

Coordinated gun salutes simultaneously rang throughout the United Kingdom Saturday to honor the late Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II. He died Friday at the age of 99. A small funeral is set for April 17 at Windsor Castle.

Starting at noon local time (7 a.m. ET), members of the Royal Artillery fired one round each minute, totaling 41 rounds. The ceremonies occurred in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast — as well as on multiple Royal Navy warships and in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar.

Philip was married to Queen Elizabeth II for over 73 years. He holds the longest tenure as a royal consort in the history of the British monarchy.

"The Armed Forces are immensely proud of their close relationship with Prince Philip," the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement after the gun salutes began. The late prince had served as a Royal Navy officer and held multiple military titles within the British Armed Forces.

Gun Salutes are taking place at The Tower of London, Edinburgh Castle, Cardiff Castle, Hillsborough Castle and overseas to mark the passing of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh. The Armed Forces are immensely proud of their close relationship with Prince Philip. pic.twitter.com/sUdi0vmuch — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 10, 2021

Gun salutes are a tradition in the U.K. spanning back at least three centuries to commemorate national events. Salutes were carried out following the deaths of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Queen Victoria. In 2017, 41 rounds were also fired to celebrate Queen Elizabeth reaching 65 years as queen.

Two gun salutes were held in London on Saturday. Notably, at the royal marine base, Woolwich Barracks, the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fired from the same guns used in gun salutes to honor the wedding of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 1947 as well as the queen's coronation in 1953.

The Honourable Artillery Company also carried out a gun salute from the Tower of London as crowds watched from the Tower Bridge

To mark the death of His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh, at 12pm BST today a gun salute began firing from the Tower of London.



In total 41 rounds are being fired, with 1 round every minute, in unison with other saluting batteries across the UK. pic.twitter.com/0j3lmRwQ8u — The Tower of London (@TowerOfLondon) April 10, 2021

Earlier Saturday morning, representatives from the Household Calvary also stood in front of Windsor Castle, where Philip died, and held a moment of silence for two minutes.

Due to the ongoing public health concerns over the coronavirus, the British public have been urged to avoid congregating in big groups to honor Philip.

"During this time the Royal Family ask that members of the public consider making a donation to a charity instead of leaving floral tributes in memory of The Duke of Edinburgh," the Royal Family said in a statement Friday. There is also an online condolence book the public can sign.

That said, a line of people hoping to leave flowers has formed in front of Buckingham Palace. Crowds are also congregating outside Windsor Castle.

The funeral is set for April 17 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle and will allow a maximum of 30 attendees, multiple news outlets report. Philip will lie at rest at Windsor Castle instead of lying in state, a choice he made before his death.

