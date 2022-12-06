© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summer Night City: Good City Modern

Texas Public Radio | By Noah Slavin
Published December 6, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST
GCM
Miranda McCardle
/

Good City Modern is a unique blend of high-energetic indie rock music from San Antonio, Texas.

Summer Night City is made possible by TPR Music, Real Ale Brewing Company, 80/20 foundation, San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture, and the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. Support for Summer Night City comes from our friends at Pinkerton's Barbeque and Legacy Park.

Thank you to Sound City Productions and Soundcrane for all our audio and staging needs! Thank you as well to Jacob Glombowski and Miranda McCardle for the videography and photography of the performance.

Video produced by Noah Slavin and Rob Martinez

DSC00828.JPG
1 of 15  — DSC00828.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00751.JPG
2 of 15  — DSC00751.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00822.JPG
3 of 15  — DSC00822.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00753.JPG
4 of 15  — DSC00753.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00755.JPG
5 of 15  — DSC00755.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00825.JPG
6 of 15  — DSC00825.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00745.JPG
7 of 15  — DSC00745.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00706.JPG
8 of 15  — DSC00706.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00737.JPG
9 of 15  — DSC00737.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00742.JPG
10 of 15  — DSC00742.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00668.JPG
11 of 15  — DSC00668.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00743.JPG
12 of 15  — DSC00743.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00705.JPG
13 of 15  — DSC00705.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00735.JPG
14 of 15  — DSC00735.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00740.JPG
15 of 15  — DSC00740.JPG
Miranda McCardle

Tags
TPR MusicSummer Night City
Noah Slavin
See stories by Noah Slavin