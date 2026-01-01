Leigh Munsil

leigh@sareport.org

Leigh has held staff writer, reporter, and editor positions with The Dallas Morning News, POLITICO, The Blaze, and CNN Politics, and most recently has been working as editor of CNN’s The Point with Chris Cillizza in Washington.

Munsil holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Arizona State University, where she also studied Spanish and served as editor-in-chief of the university’s daily newspaper, The State Press.