Join the Lawton Family in Supporting TPR

Cappy and Suzy Lawton and the entire Lawton Family of Restaurants have long been generous supporters of Texas Public Radio, helping ensure our community continues to have access to trusted journalism, meaningful conversations, and inspiring music. Now they’re inviting their team to be part of that impact.



When Lawton Family employees become TPR members with a one-time or monthly gift, the Lawton family will match your contribution, up to half of the value of a classic membership.

That means your support goes even further in strengthening the programs and reporting that serve our entire community. It’s a simple way to join your colleagues and leadership in supporting a resource that informs, connects, and enriches our community.

Thank you for being part of the Lawton Family’s commitment to the community!

DONATE HERE!