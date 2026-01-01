Laura Garcia

lgarcia@sareport.org

Laura, a former evening news editor at The Texas Tribune, previously reported for the San Antonio Express-News, Victoria Advocate, The Roanoke Times, Corpus Christi Caller-Times, Longview News-Journal, and The Ranger at San Antonio College. She graduated from Texas State University. Garcia is a past president of the San Antonio Association of Hispanic Journalists and is the regional coordinator (Texas/Oklahoma) for the Society of Professional Journalists.