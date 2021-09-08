Joshua Fechter | The Texas Tribune

Joshua Fechter | The Texas TribuneURBAN AFFAIRS REPORTER | Texas Tribune
Joshua Fechter is the urban affairs reporter for The Texas Tribune, covering policy and politics in Texas' major metropolitan areas. Before joining the Tribune in August 2021, Joshua covered City Hall for the San Antonio Express-News. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Texas at Austin.
As Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton vowed to punish any school district that defied Abbott’s ban on mask mandates, Republican legislators were largely indifferent on the matter.