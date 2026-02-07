Hundreds line up at San Antonio Food Bank distribution event at Boeing Tech Port Arena

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio Food Bank and Boeing teamed up Saturday for a massive food distribution event.

Around 700 families who had pre-registered lined up in the parking lot of Boeing Tech Port Arena, as volunteers loaded their cars with food.

Destiny Stivers is director of philanthropy at The San Antonio Food Bank.

“This is what we're here for," she told TPR.

"It's our mission to make sure that nobody in South Texas goes hungry, and we could not do it without partners like Boeing and, frankly, volunteers who come out and volunteer their time. This is a beautiful day. They could choose to be anywhere they want to be, and they've chosen to be here to help their community."

Jerry clayton / Texas Public Radio Director of Philanthropy Destiny Stivers with the San Antonio Food Bank. Food donations were distributed at Boeing Tech Port Arena 2/7/26.



Stivers says there were 56 volunteers giving their time at the drive. She described what types of food they handed out.

“So we definitely have a nutritious mix here. So for example, we've got fresh produce bags. So they're going to get three bags of mixed produce that's going to contain cabbages, carrots, onions. Things that we call them 'soup bags,' right? Things they could use to cut up and make soup. We've got bags of apples, we've got canned peaches, soup, we've got juice, we've got peanut butter, beans, and rice, and just, you know, the staples of what we can provide so that they can actually make a meal with what we're providing them with today," she said.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio San Antonio Food Bank volunteers prepare bags of food to be distributed 2/7/26

This is the second of four food distribution events where the Food Bank partnered with Boeing, who made a $100,000 donation toward the events.

Stivers said San Antonio leads the nation in food insecurity, meaning people aren’t sure where their next meal will come from.