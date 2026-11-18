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Texas Land Commissioner-elect Ben Flores says it is too early to say whether he would bring former Alamo Trust Executive Director Kate Rogers back to oversee the historic site.

The San Antonio Current reported Monday that a spokesperson for Flores confirmed the incoming Democratic land commissioner had considered rehiring Rogers, who resigned from her position in 2025 following pressure from Republican leaders over how the Alamo's history was being presented.

But in an interview with Texas Public Radio, Flores said he has not yet spoken with Rogers, much less discussed a possible return.

"I'm barely meeting folks," said Flores. "Like I said, I haven't even met with Miss Kate. Not even talked to her on the phone. Nothing. So, for me to say that I'm considering bringing her back, it's way too premature. I haven't gotten there."

Bria Woods Kate Rogers, former executive director of the Alamo Trust, during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Alamo Visitor Center & Museum on Tues., Oct. 1, 2024.

Rogers is now the chief development officer at San Antonio's Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, a position she accepted in August. Whether she would be interested in returning to the Alamo is also unclear.

Rogers' departure became a flashpoint in the political fight over how the Alamo should tell its history. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and other Republican leaders criticized the Alamo Trust after it published a social media post recognizing Indigenous Peoples' Day. Patrick also raised objections to language in Rogers' graduate thesis about presenting a more comprehensive history of the Alamo.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick speaks at groundbreaking for new visitor center and museum, pictured behind him, while Alamo Trust President and CEO Kate Rogers is seen to the far left, on Oct. 1, 2024.

Flores, who defeated Republican Dawn Buckingham in November's election, will take over the General Land Office in January. The agency oversees the Alamo and its grounds.

The incoming commissioner has signaled that he wants to move away from the political controversies that have surrounded the historic site in recent years. He envisions a broader interpretation of the Alamo's history, one that extends beyond the famous 1836 battle.

"I see it as a gateway, not just the battle that happened there, but the people that were there before. Perhaps show some of what the Mexican Army experienced and just be able to learn from that. But also, perhaps learn about hey, okay, so what happened after that?"

Flores has also said he wants the General Land Office to become one of the least politically driven agencies in state government. He says he wants to keep the agency focused on its responsibilities and avoid using its authority to advance partisan positions or settle political disputes.

He offered two examples of what Texans should not expect to see under his leadership.

"You will not see me by the border with a bulletproof vest and a gun on my chest. That, or you will not see me fire somebody over a Facebook post."

Flores' comments come as the Alamo remains at the center of a broader debate over how Texas history should be interpreted and who gets to make those decisions.

The incoming commissioner also faces a potentially complicated transition. State lawmakers approved legislation last year to transfer ownership of the Alamo to a commission made up of state political leaders, a process expected to begin in 2027. Flores has questioned whether putting more politicians in charge would resolve the longstanding disagreements about the site.

On Wednesday, Flores announced the first members of his General Land Office transition team. The group includes former Republican Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson, who led the agency from 2003 to 2015, and Democratic state Rep. Richard Peña Raymond.

The transition will be led by Chris Hadash, Samuel Pumarejo and Alejandro Martinez. Other members include Trace Finley, Don Forse Jr., Ruben Hernandez, Jim Phillips, Nicole Sunstrum, and Jeff Travillion.

Flores said the team reflects his intention to work across party lines and bring different perspectives into the agency.

In a statement announcing the appointments, he said the General Land Office serves every Texan, regardless of political affiliation.

As he begins meeting with agency employees, Flores says his priority will be improving how the office operates rather than dictating how people do their jobs.

"I hate micromanaging, and I've been trying to convey that to the different teams that I've met at GLO. My unofficial title will be 'chief friction remover.' How can we make the agency more efficient? What can I do to help them out and accomplish that mission? I want to be able to establish a more collaborative relationship with cities and counties, as opposed to the antagonistic relationship that has been existing now for a little while."

Flores takes office as Texas land commissioner in January.