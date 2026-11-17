For some Texans, November's election was a referendum on cannabis.

So when Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick conceded his reelection race, Cynthia Cabrera's phone lit up.

"Oh my God, he's gone! He's gone. He's gone. We have a chance," the messages said, according to Cabrera, a board member and former president of the Texas Hemp Business Council. The trade group represents growers, producers and retailers.

Patrick had dared Texans to vote him out over his drive to ban THC products. He argued the products posed a danger to children and adults alike, and couldn't be adequately regulated across thousands of stores.

Patricia Lim / KUT News After the Texas Legislature passed a bill that banned hemp-derived THC, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick held a media briefing with several such products on a table and dared reporters to consume them. Gov. Greg Abbott later vetoed the legislation and then issued an executive order that led to tougher regulations.

Before the election, hemp shop owners and customers told KUT News the fight had turned them into single-issue voters and, in some cases, first-time Democratic voters.

THC was only one ripple in the much larger blue wave, but those who supported candidates based on their pro-hemp stance now want to know what they get in return.

The answer could range from rolling back new hemp restrictions to reducing criminal penalties to legalizing marijuana for adults, including home cultivation.

Democrats who won statewide offices and control of the Texas House generally agree the state should loosen its cannabis laws. But they haven't reached consensus on how far to go or which proposal could survive the Texas Senate, where Republicans will control 19 of 31 seats.

Here are four ways the election could change Texas cannabis policy, and some obstacles facing each one.

1. The new governor could reverse Gov. Greg Abbott's restrictions

The most direct route may begin with Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa. After lawmakers failed to agree on a new hemp law, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order directing regulators to review rules on testing, fees and enforcement.

Michael Minasi / KUT News Democrat Gina Hinojosa, who unseated Gov. Greg Abbott, could reverse hemp regulations as easily as they were put in place by executive order.

In March, the Department of State Health Services adopted rules that count THCA toward a product's legal THC limit, effectively prohibiting the sale of smokable flower and concentrate.

The rules also raised annual retail registration fees from $150 to $5,000 per location and upped manufacturer licensing fees from $250 to $10,000 per year.

Hinojosa could rescind parts of Abbott's order, but that wouldn't immediately erase the rules the state already adopted. Changing those would require another formal rulemaking process, which could take months.

The new governor will also be able to appoint a new head of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, subject to Senate confirmation. The executive commissioner oversees DSHS and appoints its leader with the governor's approval. The current HHSC executive commissioner, Stephanie Muth, will see her term expire Feb. 1, 2027.

Hinojosa campaigned on giving Texans a vote on "the future of THC" without detailing exactly what that would mean. In a Facebook post in August, she said the measure would "protect children, yes, and protect our freedoms."

If Hinojosa pursues a constitutional amendment, the measure would need approval from two-thirds of both the Texas House and Senate before voters could weigh in.

Hinojosa's transition team didn't respond to KUT News' questions about her plans.

Lt. Gov.-elect Vikki Goodwin raised more immediate hopes during an October campaign stop outside a hemp shop in Dripping Springs. Goodwin told customers she would call DSHS and demand that it undo rules she believes exceeded the agency's authority.

Michael Minasi / KUT News Vikki Goodwin, who beat Dan Patrick in the race for lieutenant governor, toured hemp shops to solicit support for her campaign, including this visit to Haus of Jayne in Dripping Springs.

"I would start with that," said Goodwin, whose campaign toured hemp shops around Texas to court votes from businesses and customers. Goodwin can make the phone call, but the lieutenant governor doesn't run the department.

2. The attorney general could switch legal strategies

The March rules adopted by DSHS are being challenged in state court. The Texas Hemp Business Council and several companies claim state agencies exceeded their authority and didn't follow the proper rulemaking process.

The plaintiffs won a temporary restraining order on April 10, then a temporary injunction on May 1 after a three-day hearing. The state appealed.

In June, the 15th Court of Appeals denied businesses' request to keep the injunction in effect pending appeal. The challenged rules are now back in place while the appeal works its way through state courts.

Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson will take over the case. The Democrat has promised to review litigation handled by outgoing Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT News Democrat Nathan Johnson, seen here at the KUT Festival in May, won the attorney general's race on a promise to review cases taken up by Attorney General Ken Paxton.

After the election, Johnson told CBS Texas that "a straight-up ban on THC is neither effective nor beneficial, but a completely unregulated regime is also not functional."

Cabrera said the Texas Hemp Business Council met with Johnson during the campaign. The conversations left her with "a lot of hope."

"I would like to see him just withdraw from all those cases and just concede that this is overstepped and we need to go back to the drawing board," Cabrera said.

The Texas Constitution requires the attorney general represent the state in court. But the Texas Supreme Court has said the office has broad discretion in how to carry out that duty.

3. Democratic judges could have a different interpretation of state law

All three Republican justices on the state's 15th Court of Appeals lost their elections. The court has statewide jurisdiction over many civil cases involving state agencies, including the hemp lawsuit.

The outgoing court had scheduled oral arguments for Dec. 8. Two days after the election, it canceled the hearing and said it would be rescheduled. As of Nov. 16, the docket still showed no new date.

The appeals court could reinstate the injunction. But an all-Democratic panel doesn't guarantee a win for the hemp businesses. The judges will still be making a decision under the same laws in place before the election.

The Texas Supreme Court will have the final word. Democrats won all four seats up for election, leaving Republicans with a narrow 5-4 majority.

In theory, party labels don't determine how judges will rule. But the legal philosophy each new justice brings to the court could still affect the outcome.

4. The Legislature could rewrite the law

Lawmakers are already filing bills for the legislative session that begins in January.

The broadest proposals would legalize marijuana for adults 21 and older. House Bill 362, filed by state Rep. John Bucy, D-Austin, would allow adults to possess up to 2 ounces of cannabis and 15 grams of concentrate. They could also grow up to 12 plants at their homes.

"It's just been absurd, this war on flower all these years, and it needs to go away," Bucy told KUT News.

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT News State Rep. John Bucy, D-Austin, filed a bill that would allow adults to possess up to 2 ounces of marijuana and 15 grams of concentrate and grow 12 plants at a time for their personal consumption.

The bill would impose a 15% tax on sales from growers to cannabis businesses and 20% tax on retail sales on top of the state's existing sales tax.

Half the revenue would go to the Permanent School Fund, which supports public education. The rest would be divided among veterans assistance, drug abuse prevention and treatment, and helping cities and counties enforce cannabis regulations.

The bill would also bar cities and counties from banning cannabis or putting "unreasonable" restrictions on cannabis businesses.

State Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, has filed nearly identical legislation. Moody has also proposed lowering the penalties for possession of marijuana concentrate.

Other proposals are narrower. A bill from state Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, would allow adults to possess up to 2.5 ounces and 12 plants. But counties would have to hold elections on whether to allow cannabis growers, testing facilities and retail businesses to operate.

Bucy's House Bill 507 would stop state and local agencies and their contractors from testing most employees for cannabinoids as a condition of their employment.

"I think it is absolutely absurd that we would train firefighters and EMS and put all these government dollars into them and making them the best at their job and then fire them for something they did on their private time legally," Bucy said.

Other legislation aims to expand the state's medical marijuana program. State Rep. Mihaela Plesa, D-Dallas, filed a bill to add menstrual cramps as a qualifying condition.

Every bill would require approval from the Republican-controlled Senate. Goodwin's influence will depend on the rules senators adopt in January. After his defeat, Patrick said Republicans should consider taking away some of that power from his successor.

Republican Sens. Phil King, Paul Bettencourt and Joan Huffman didn't respond to messages from KUT News seeking comment on cannabis legalization efforts.

Most bills don't pass. During the 2025 regular session, 8,719 bills were filed but only 1,213 passed, about 14%, according to the Texas Legislative Reference Library.

Cabrera said voters who crossed party lines over THC could switch again if Democrats don't ease cannabis access before the 2028 election.

"If they don't deliver, yes," Cabrera said, "there could be a total reversal."

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