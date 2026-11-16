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San Antonio City Council members are moving to expand the city's legislative agenda ahead of the 90th Texas legislative session, adding support for a range of statewide policy changes following Democrats' victories in the November elections.

But while the proposed changes would put the city on record supporting issues like Medicaid expansion, immigration reform and reproductive healthcare, its top legislative priorities are expected to remain largely unchanged.

The City Council's Intergovernmental Relations Committee voted Monday to recommend the changes, responding to Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones' call to revisit the agenda following the election.

The proposal still requires approval from the full City Council, which could consider the changes Dec. 3.

Assistant City Manager Jeff Coyle told committee members that the election had created new opportunities for cities to advocate for policies that previously faced opposition from state leadership but said the city's existing legislative priorities, approved last month, should remain in place.

"We believe at the staff level that the program largely reflects San Antonio's priorities," Coyle said. "They were San Antonio's priorities before the election, and they remain San Antonio's priorities after the election."

Those priorities include protecting municipally owned utilities CPS Energy and the San Antonio Water System from legislation that could threaten their financial stability.

Before his election defeat, outgoing Gov. Greg Abbott had proposed opening San Antonio's electricity market to private competition, potentially reducing revenue CPS Energy provides to fund city services.

Jones told TPR’s "The Source" she believed the effort was largely dead in the water following Abbott’s election defeat, but Coyle said he expects a few bills may still be filed targeting the utilities.

"While we believe the major threat of undoing CPS Energy may have passed with the change in election," Coyle said, "there will no doubt still be bills filed, and those two utilities are so fundamentally important to our organization that they remain at the top of our list of priorities."

Other priorities include securing state support for downtown redevelopment projects, obtaining funding for flood infrastructure and advancing the proposed South Texas Parkway.

While those priorities would remain in place, committee members agreed Monday to broaden the city's positions on statewide legislation to include items the mayor outlined in a memo following the election results. Those include support for expanding Medicaid, repealing restrictive immigration and reproductive healthcare laws, removing barriers to voting and restoring local government authority.

Along with the policy changes requested by the mayor, committee members also discussed adding positions on public education funding, housing discrimination protections, medical workforce development and animal care legislation.

But supporting those changes does not necessarily mean the city will make them a focus of its lobbying efforts in Austin.

Coyle explained that city officials often have only a few opportunities to make specific requests of state lawmakers, making it important to distinguish between legislation the city wants lawmakers to pursue and bills it simply supports.

Councilman Edward Mungia echoed that sentiment, noting that other organizations and coalitions are already advocating for issues like Medicaid expansion, public education funding and repealing the state's so-called "Death Star" law, which limits local governments' regulatory authority.

"There are some things we can just say we support. ... Let's just go for it, add our name to the list, and we can speak on it if we have to," Mungia said. "But then there's these things that we're gonna be driving specifically right throughout the process."

Committee Chairman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez agreed with broadening the city's positions on statewide legislation but emphasized the importance of establishing those positions before the legislative session begins.

He recalled that when he first joined the committee in 2021, the city had not taken positions on several pieces of legislation targeting the LGBTQ community during special sessions. Council members subsequently had to push for the city to weigh in after the session was already underway.

McKee-Rodriguez said establishing those positions earlier would allow the city's government affairs staff to respond to legislation as it is filed, rather than having to return to council for additional direction.

"What I want to do is ensure that from day one, when session begins, bills have already been filed, our team is able to navigate what council's direction is," McKee-Rodriguez said. “As it relates to the context of the legislature, and so we shouldn't have to come back for more amendments.”

The committee's approach would allow San Antonio to take positions on a broader range of legislation from the start of the session, even as the prospects for some of those proposals remain uncertain.

Despite Democrats' victories in November, Republicans retained control of the Texas Senate, leaving the Legislature divided between the two parties.

In an interview following the meeting, Coyle said city staff must set realistic expectations about what could be accomplished under that divided Legislature.

"It isn't a free-for-all at this point," Coyle said. "We have two different chambers that may have different views on some of these issues, but clearly, if our local elected officials want to support these items, then that's the direction to staff when we're up there conducting our business."

The proposed revisions could go before the full City Council on Dec. 3, ahead of the legislative session beginning Jan. 12.