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Last year San Antonio’s LGBTQ+ community was embroiled in a fight over rainbow crosswalks on N. Main Avenue in the city’s Pride Cultural Heritage District. Governor Greg Abbott had ordered their removal across Texas.

Now with a change in leadership, some are hopeful the crosswalks can make a comeback. At least one City Council member in San Antonio is supportive of re-installing them and removing the TxDOT directive that banned them.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had issued a directive in the summer of 2025 saying crosswalks and street markings with political ideology had to be removed. Abbott doubled down, saying cities that had such crosswalks would lose access to Texas Department of Transportation funding. In San Antonio’s case, that was tens of millions of dollars.

After city appeals to the state for exemption — and a spate of legal fights, including lawsuits filed against the City of San Antonio by Pride San Antonio and a conservative LGBT group — the crosswalk was removed. So were rainbow crosswalks in Austin, Houston, Dallas and other cities, including crosswalk artwork.

Instead, San Antonio got two blocks of city-funded rainbow-painted sidewalks that were unveiled and dedicated in January.

Joey Palacios / TPR Rainbow sidewalks run two blocks of North Main Avenue in San Antonio's Pride Cultural Heritage District.

This month, however, voters overwhelmingly removed Gov. Greg Abbott and the state’s conservative leadership from office. Now come the Democrats.

Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa — the first statewide Democrat elected since 1991 — has already stated her priorities. One of her first is to reign in the Texas Education Agency and replace its director, Mike Morath. She’s said less about TxDOT.

TPR has reached out to Hinojosa’s transition team to ask about plans regarding Abbott and TxDOT’s previous directive on street markings.

Locally, city leaders appear to welcome the opportunity to restore the crosswalks and see other functional street art that doubles as safety measures.

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones initially did not put up much resistance to the removal of the crosswalks, given the threat of losing state dollars. But on TPR’s "The Source" last week, Jones said she would be open to reinstalling them.

“If there was private money that wanted to fund that, knock yourselves out,” she said.

District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur represents neighborhoods in the central part of the city, which includes the Pride Cultural Heritage District. She said the city had done a great job of installing the rainbow sidewalks and would advocate for installing crosswalks again.

“The more pride, the better,” she said.

Kaur added she’d like to take it further to increase pedestrian safety. She said a project to add color to bulb-outs, a type of curb extension, at Blanco and Elsmer was shelved because of TxDOT’s directive.

“The community got this grant to create bulb-outs in the area. And initially they had come up with this really cool butterfly design, but because it was on the roadway, even though it wasn't where cars would be driving, it was in the bulb-out because it was technically on the concrete. ... City staff said it would not be allowed to put the color there,” she said.

Kaur said crosswalks in general are a priority for her district, given the pedestrian nature of the neighborhoods. In December, the city is planning a legislative discussion with the full City Council. Kaur said she plans to request the city include addressing the TxDOT directive about street art among its legislative requests.

On Monday, Assistant City Manager Jeff Coyle gave a preview briefing on legislative priorities to the city’s Intergovernmental Relations Committee, which is made up of several, but not all, council members.

He recommended the city should stay focused on a "San Antonio-specific agenda" rather than take a stance on issues like abortion, paid sick leave and congressional redistricting.

“We are recommending that we take our time here,” he said. “Wait to see what the state leadership is going to prioritize in the session, before asking you to vote on issues that are somewhat controversial and certainly partisan.”

District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez during Monday’s meeting said when he joined the council in 2021, there was an onslaught of anti-LGBT bills filed during the regular and special sessions of the Texas Legislature.

“The city had not taken a stance on all the onslaught of legislation that targeted the LGBTQ community,” he said. “And it took a lot of effort, I think, to get it built in, and then it took even more years before it was a recommendation by staff that we just bake that in. But that would currently qualify to me as one of those controversial statewide issues, and I don't think we should avoid those just because they haven't been made an issue by this Legislature.”

Pride San Antonio, which organizes the city’s pride parade, had raised about $19,000 in community donations to fund the original crosswalk in 2018. The organization had taken multiple avenues, including the court fight to preserve it during last year’s legal battle.

Last week, Pride San Antonio’s Board Secretary James Poindexter said the nonprofit had not had any discussions since before Election Day.

“From an organizational standpoint, I really can’t speak to it,” Poindexter said. “Our regular meeting is next month. I will make a motion to make sure we have that on the agenda for the sake of having that discussion.”

In Dallas, at least one City Council member has requested the city manager reach out to Gov.-elect Hinojosa regarding the issue.

The new state leadership and Texas Legislature doesn’t begin until January. State Senator José Menéndez of San Antonio said on Thursday he has hope cities may be able to exert some previously removed local control.

“I've seen that some mayors have already told their chiefs ‘stop cooperating with ICE’ — Houston, Austin, San Antonio — just because of the change in who the governor is going to be,” he said.

“So obviously that didn't require legislative change. And so, in the case of whether cities want to put rainbow crosswalks or not, it shouldn't be TxDOT's business or the state's business whether that happens or not," he said. "So, if the city of San Antonio wants to have rainbow crosswalks, they should have rainbow crosswalks."