Bobby Pulido wins third Latin Grammy days after being elected to Congress

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Bobby Pulido added another milestone to his music career Thursday night, winning a Latin Grammy just days after securing a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Pulido won the award for best Tejano album at the 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas for Bobby Pulido & Friends: Una Tuya y Una Mía (Vol. 2/En Vivo).

The Latin Grammys honor outstanding achievements in Latin and Spanish-language music. The award marks Pulido's third Latin Grammy and his second consecutive win in the category. The album includes live performances with fellow Tejano artists. Pulido also won best album Latin Grammys in 2025 and 2022.

Pulido’s acceptance speech also marked a farewell to the career that made him a beloved and popular performer in the Tejano music genre.

“I want to tell you that I'm retiring from music, and I'm leaving with so much gratitude,” Pulido said in Spanish.

He expressed pride in his Texas roots and in representing Tejano music, adding that the future of Tejano music is in good hands with emerging talent. He named Jay Perez and Destiny Navaira as rising stars in Tejano music.

Pulido closed his remarks by looking toward his next chapter: “I love you all, and I'll see you soon, because we need to represent and we need to get to work to use our voices for something else.”

That “work” will take him to Washington D.C.

On Nov. 3, Pulido defeated Republican incumbent Monica De La Cruz in the race for Texas' 15th Congressional District, flipping the South Texas seat for Democrats. He is scheduled to take office in January.

The election concluded a campaign that drew attention in part because of Pulido's nearly three decades in the music industry. The Edinburg native built a following with hits, including the very popular, “Desvelado.” For that song and many others, he is considered an iconic singer and performer in Tejano music.

Pulido now leaves the recording and performing stage with another major honor and prepares to represent South Texas in Congress.