Democrat Clayton Tucker declares victory in Texas agriculture commissioner race

Democrat Clayton Tucker claimed victory in the race to be Texas' next agriculture commissioner after a contentious campaign against Republican Nate Sheets.

Initial voting totals show Tucker poised to succeed Republican Sid Miller, who has held the role since 2015. Miller lost to Sheets in the Republican primary earlier this year.

"Tonight Texans sent a loud and clear message, and you know that it ain't just Texans who sent this message as well. We no longer have a government that is bought. We no longer have a new government that's not loyal to us," Tucker said at a watch party for Democratic candidates in Amarillo.

Tucker was one of many Texas Democrats running for statewide office to declare victory on Election Night. The party's candidates also claimed wins in the U.S. Senate race and in races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and comptroller.

The Texas Department of Agriculture has a wide range of responsibilities. The agency regulates commercial scales, school lunch programs, hemp growing licenses, and management of various pests. It also handles federal grants that get passed on to the state's farmers and ranchers.

Tucker, 35, is the secretary of the Texas Farmers Union. He previously worked as a political organizer for the Trade Justice Education Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting awareness of trade on public health and the environment. He's also worked as an educator, and on his family's ranch near Lampasas.

Tucker has campaigned on fighting corporate monopolies and slowing data center development. The latter has become a major issue in rural Texas. It has also aligned him with the outgoing commissioner, who called on Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session to establish regulations for data centers. Tucker and Miller appeared together multiple times to speak on the issue.

Miller wrote an editorial at the start of early voting telling Texans not to vote for Sheets. He declined to endorse Tucker outright, although he said "he wished him well."

Sheets says Miller is a RINO (Republican in Name Only), and that his allyship with Tucker comes down to sour grapes over the incumbent's primary loss.

Tucker's policies also include preserving family farms, lowering the cost of food, and making farming more profitable through rebuilding agricultural co-ops.

"The story of West Texas, the story of Texas itself, the story of America, who we are, is a story of organized people fighting organized money. The data centers, those Flock cameras, those corporate monopolies. They are the organized money that has been buying out our government," Tucker said in his victory speech.

Sheets, 56, is an entrepreneur and former Christian missionary who built then sold a honey company called Nature Nate's. He is from McKinney, a Dallas suburb.

As of 1 a.m. Wednesday, Sheets had not conceded the election.

Sheets pitched himself as a business-friendly candidate who would make it easier for Texas' farmers and ranchers to sell their products directly to consumers. He also campaigned on restricting foreign businesses and governments from owning farmland in Texas, and encouraged producers to practice regenerative agriculture – a set of techniques that prioritize soil health and sustainability.

Sheets was one of two Texas Republicans on the ballot that President Donald Trump left off a list of endorsements he posted to Truth Social in late October.

Sheets' and Tucker's main feud during the campaign was over the legal qualifications for the office. Each candidate claimed that the other is not eligible to be Texas agriculture commissioner.

There are four ways to meet the legal qualifications for the office, according to the Texas Agriculture Code:

Be engaged in "the business of agriculture" for at least five of the last 10 years

Work in an agriculture-related government agency for the five years before assuming office

Own or operate a farm, ranch, or timbering land for five of the last 10 years

Work for an agricultural producers' group, such as the Texas Cotton Association or the Texas Cattle Feeders Association, for five years

Attorneys for Tucker sent a letter to Texas GOP leadership in September claiming that Sheets did not meet any of those requirements, because beekeeping is not listed in the code as an agricultural activity.

Sheets maintained that he's qualified to be Texas agriculture commissioner through his beekeeping and a ranch he's owned near McKinney since 2012. He also questioned whether his opponent meets the legal requirements for the office, pointing to the fact that Tucker's personal financial statement lists his occupation as an organizer for the Trade Justice Education Fund.

"He doesn't own any land. His own personal financial statement says he's a community organizer and he's a rancher because he's wearing a cowboy hat. That's total, you know, BS," Sheets said to the Texas Standard.

Tucker says that he meets the requirements through his work on his family's ranch.

Despite the conflict, both candidates told the Texas Standard that they would not press their claims about the other's eligibility with legal action after the election.

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