Ken Paxton's planned Alamo campaign stop raises questions about political activity at historic site

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A planned campaign stop by Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton at the Alamo on the eve of Election Day is no longer listed on his public schedule, raising questions about whether the event will take place and how it would comply with the historic site's restrictions on political activity.

Paxton's campaign originally announced that his statewide “Come and Take It” bus tour would conclude at the Alamo on Nov. 2, one day before the Nov. 3 election. The Texas Tribune reported the plans on Oct. 14.

The schedule includes a Nov. 1 stop in Mission and an Election Night watch party in Dallas on Nov. 3, but no Nov. 2 event in San Antonio.

Texas Public Radio has contacted Paxton's campaign by phone and email seeking confirmation of the planned appearance and details about its location. The campaign has not responded.

The uncertainty comes as Paxton's campaign has made other changes to its final-week schedule. Planned stops in Texarkana, El Paso and Tyler have been canceled.

The Alamo Trust, which oversees the historic complex, says it is unaware of any plans for Paxton to appear on Alamo grounds.

The Alamo's Rules of Reverence are intended to maintain a respectful atmosphere at the site, which is recognized as the Shrine of Texas Liberty.

Rule 13 specifically states that “events or gatherings that include advocacy around public policy, are political in nature, or involve fundraising activities not affiliated with the Alamo are not permitted on the grounds.”

The rule applies broadly to political events and gatherings, without distinguishing among candidates or political parties.

The Alamo also recognizes First Amendment rights and maintains a designated free-speech zone on the southern portion of Plaza de Valero, near the H&M and Rivercenter Mall.

thealamo.org - Rules of Reverence | The Alamo / TPR A map of a portion of downtown San Antonio highlighting the Alamo Promenade with the red star designating the free-speech zone.

According to the Alamo's website, individuals and groups can use the designated area without a permit. The site encourages advance notice to help coordinate use of the space.

thealamo.org - Rules of Reverence | The Alamo / TPR The free-speech zone at the Alamo, marked by a large star with an engraved quote from Benjamin Franklin that reads "Without Freedom of Thought, there can be no such Thing as Wisdom; and no such Thing as public Liberty, without Freedom of Speech."

There are restrictions, however. Audio amplification is prohibited, as are physical structures such as tables and tents, blocking pedestrian pathways, and commercial solicitation.

It remains unclear whether Paxton's planned stop would involve the Alamo's designated free-speech area, another part of the complex or nearby property outside the Alamo's control.

Texas Public Radio also contacted the Texas Department of Public Safety to ask whether officers have been assigned to the Alamo in anticipation of a possible Paxton appearance. The agency has not returned calls seeking comment.