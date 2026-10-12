Talarico returns to campaign trail, renewing call for debate with Paxton

Texas state Rep. and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico is back on the campaign trail after being sidelined for nine days with the flu.

Talarico, who is set to appear in a CNN town hall on Wednesday evening, is refuting claims by conservative allies of Texas Attorney General and Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton that his absence stemmed from a "stress-related episode."

Over the weekend, Nick Sortor, a right-wing influencer, claimed on social media that Talarico's absence was due to his seeking treatment at the Ohio-based Lindner Center for Hope. That's the same mental health facility where outgoing Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo received inpatient treatment for clinical depression in 2023.

In a statement on social media, the Lindner Center for Hope said Talarico never received treatment there.

Representative James Talarico has never received treatment from Lindner Center of Hope. — Lindner Center HOPE (@LindnerCtrHope) October 11, 2026

Speaking with NBC's Dallas-Fort Worth affiliate, KXAS, Talarico taunted Paxton for not yet agreeing to a debate.

"I think it's mysterious that Ken Paxton hasn't responded to a request for a debate in 85 days," Talarico said. "So, I know Ken Paxton has asked for proof of life from me. I'm asking for proof of spine from him."

Paxton's campaign, which frequently and publicly attacked Talarico for his silence during his absence, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement Monday, J.T. Ennis, a spokesperson for Talarico's campaign, confirmed that Talarico had been sick with the flu and called the online allegations, "a lie designed to promote a pathetic conspiracy theory."

Talarico has type 1 diabetes, a condition that can increase the risk of developing serious complications from influenza, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"I just had the flu, and I feel much better, but it's a good reminder that you can't believe everything you read on the internet," Talarico told KXAS.

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