Bexar commissioners consider resolution to protect BAMC's mission

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Bexar County Commissioners will consider a resolution to protect Brooke Army Medical Center's military mission during their courthouse meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

BAMC is where military doctors and surgeons learn the skills needed to treat future battle casualties with its Level I trauma center. They do so by treating local civilians here brought into the BAMC emergency room with gunshot and stab wounds or serious accident injuries.

Republican Precinct 3 County Commissioner Grant Moody, a veteran Marine fighter pilot, put forward the resolution, expressing concern with a proposal by the Methodist Healthcare System to add a level II trauma center to their local portfolio of care, cutting into BAMC's military mission. Moody hopes local hospital systems will coordinate community care to ensure the BAMC mission is not jeopardized.

“This resolution is about military readiness, not competition,” said Moody, who emphasized the unique partnership between Brooke Army Medical Center and University Health. San Antonio and Bexar County are home to the Department of Defense’s only Level I trauma center and the region’s only public academic Level I center, which work together as one trauma system.

Moody said that about 85% of BAMC’s trauma patients are civilians. Treating those patients gives military medical teams the volume and experience they need to maintain lifesaving skills for combat situations. The mission also supports thousands of local jobs and trains medical personnel who care for service members overseas.

“The question isn’t whether another hospital can treat trauma patients; it’s whether the two Level I centers can keep the volume, specialty coverage, and training missions that only Level I designation requires,” Moody said. The resolution calls for a data-driven review before any changes to regional trauma capacity.

“At the end of the day, protecting this mission is critical to our military, our community, and San Antonio’s role as Military City, USA,” said Moody.

Texas Public Radio reached out to Methodist Healthcare last week, but a spokesperson said it would not be able to comment at that time.

Other items on the commissioners' agenda for Tuesday

Consideration of a state grant application worth $5 million to provide for the "core and shell redevelopment" of the South Beach Pavilion at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston. The 130,000 square foot building has been identified by the Defense Health Agency and the U.S. Air Force as the preferred location to consolidate headquarter functions. The grant would join the combined $25 million pledged by the city and county for the project.



Consideration of just under $2 million dollars' worth of funding for mental health treatment programs that would help divert inmates from the county jail and into treatment in an effort to reduce crowding at the lock-up.



Consideration of a nearly half-a-million-dollar feasibility study with Pape-Dawson Consulting Engineers for an Alamo Community College Sports Field Complex at I-10 and Boerne.



Discuss the start of a search for a new county manager as the Dec. 31 retirement of David Smith approaches



Discuss the appointment of a new director of the county's Office of Military Services. After interviews in early September, the selection has been narrowed to two candidates. Around a quarter-of-a-million active duty and veterans live in Bexar County.



Consider approval of $40,000 for County Judge Peter Sakai to lead a local economic delegation on an investment promotion mission to Japan. The mission hopes to build on the economic development successes with Toyota, Sanko Plastics, and American Katerra.