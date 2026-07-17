Abbott warns flood danger remains in South Central Texas, signs major disaster declaration

Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas emergency management officials are warning residents along the state's elevated rivers to stay vigilant into the weekend.

"Even though the worst of the rain is going to be behind us for a while…the rivers are going to continue to rise," said Abbott from hard-hit Uvalde on Friday.

The governor stressed that residents and local leaders recognize the ongoing "life-threatening danger to anybody near those rivers."

Abbott signed a major disaster declaration Friday for communities impacted by this week's widespread flooding. The move will unlock federal assistance to help communities rebuild as Texas continues both rescue operations and the transition into cleanup and recovery.

The Nueces River around Uvalde remains the state's greatest area of concern. On Friday, Abbott said the city "almost became an island because of what happened with the rivers around it."

The ongoing threat stems from rainfall flowing downstream into already overflooded rivers and streams.

While forecasts show rainfall easing, even another inch or two could produce "equally catastrophic impacts," said Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.

"We are not out of this fight yet," Kidd said. "Life safety remains our number one priority."

Officials urged Texans not to drive around road barricades, warning that while a roadway may appear passable, it could be washed out just beyond view.

Saile Aranda / TPR / TPR Recovery efforts continue in Uvalde on July 17, 2026, as crews remove debris and reopen roads damaged by severe flooding.

As floodwaters begin to recede, state officials are preparing to shift into recovery while continuing rescue operations. Abbott said the state will work with local governments to expedite debris removal and rebuilding efforts, while the Texas Department of Transportation continues reopening roads after Uvalde was nearly cut off by floodwaters.

"The damage looks far worse on the ground than it does in the air," said Abbott, who on Friday surveyed the region by both air and vehicle.

The major disaster declaration, which Abbott said will be sent to President Donald Trump, currently covers 28 of the hardest-hit counties and will be expanded as additional damage assessments are completed.

As of Friday afternoon, state officials said more than 2,700 personnel, 1,500 vehicles, 90 boats and over 20 aircraft have been deployed in response to the flooding. Abbott said more than 270 rescues have been carried out by state resources, while local officials in the Uvalde and Zavalla areas alone have rescued more than 300 people.

About 125 people remain in shelters in the Uvalde area, and the statewide death toll stands at two — including one man whose vehicle was swept away four miles north of Uvalde on Thursday.

In the coming days, Kidd said emergency crews will continue response and recovery operations, working simultaneously across the state's many affected communities. As conditions improve, he said volunteer organizations are preparing to assist with cleanup.

He also encouraged homeowners with flood insurance to contact their insurance company as soon as possible.

Abbott said Texas has also received assistance from states including Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado and Florida. While rescue operations remain underway in some counties, he said there are currently no unmet resource needs.

Texans looking to support recovery efforts can donate through the Texas One Fund at RebuildTX.org.

"We are not done with this yet," Abbott said. "The more you can continue to share information with the public about the ongoing dangers that exist, the more and better chance we have to ensure nobody else is going to lose their life."

Nueces River cuts off Uvalde roadways

Flooding along the Nueces River has destroyed part of the FM 481 bridge southwest of Uvalde, cutting off a key connection between Uvalde and Eagle Pass.

Saile Aranda / TPR / TPR A road block ahead of the FM 481 bridge in Uvalde which has been partly destroyed by flooding along the Nueces River.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said powerful floodwaters washed away a section of the bridge after days of heavy rain dropped as much as 20 inches in parts of Uvalde County. Images released by DPS show a large portion of the crossing missing.

Known locally as Old Eagle Pass Road, FM 481 is an important rural route linking U.S. 90 in Uvalde with U.S. 57 toward Eagle Pass. Its closure is expected to create lengthy detours for residents, ranchers, agricultural workers and commercial traffic.

While U.S. 90 through Uvalde has reopened after earlier flooding that nearly cut off the city, officials warn that many roads across the region remain closed,damaged., or awaiting inspection.

As of Friday afternoon, 125 displaced people were staying in shelters.

Drivers are urged to obey barricades and avoid roads and bridges until they have been inspected and reopened by transportation officials.

TxDOT has not announced when the FM 481 bridge will be replaced.

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