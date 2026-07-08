Bexar commissioners move to close local child protection gap

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A gap exists in local services for families in crisis, increasing the likelihood of children entering the child welfare system in Texas, according to officials who spoke at this week's Bexar County commissioners' meeting.

A county document released as part of the meeting also claimed the state's Child Protective Services (CPS) has a well-documented track record of unsafe or far distant placements that further separate a child from their family, which can lead to additional trauma.

In an effort to keep more local families out of the CPS system and give them a better shot at staying together, Barbara Schafer, director of strategic planning for the county manager's office, briefed commissioners on the proposed development of a crisis nursery as a dedicated short-term placement option for minors in families.

Schafer said such a nursery would provide a 24-hour safe haven for children up to 10 years of age, while their adult caregiver or caregivers seek assistance to address a crisis such as finding affordable housing, a job loss, or a medical or mental health issue.

"These are children who are too young to protect themselves. Too young to ask for help and often too young to be enrolled in childcare programs, where others might recognize signs of danger," she told commissioners.

The nursery would be funded by $1.6 million in county funding that was paid for the salaries of state CPS case workers. The county cut that funding a couple of years ago, insisting the state absorb the costs instead.

Precinct 1 County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores reminded anyone questioning the expense for such a nursey about a tragedy involving a Rio Grande Valley woman charged with capital murder after allegedly setting a vehicle on fire with her two children inside in Far West San Antonio.

The suspect, Marlene Vidal of Edinburg, was charged after statements from her and video evidence indicated she acted alone. Police were investigating whether mental health issues played a role.

"Maybe that woman could have dropped her kids off and those two little boys could have grown up to be contributing members of South Texas," Clay-Flores said.

A longtime children's advocate and former longtime child welfare board member, Yolanda Valenzuela told commissioners the nursery could also connect caregivers with the services they need to address a family crisis and then reunite once the crisis is resolved.

"If they walk in to even get two hours, one day, or whatever, they're going to walk away with a big old list of wrap-around services," she said. Those services would include assistance with school supplies, baby formula, mental health treatment, or domestic violence.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he supports the crisis nursery concept because first deputies are often pulled away from law enforcement duties to become temporary care providers.

"It's a very frustrating situation for a first responder to be in that situation, where you know you have to take care of this kid." he said.

"You know that the emergency room is not the best place to leave them. You know that the back seat of your patrol car is not the best place to change a diaper. You know that taking up a collection from your fellow officers to buy formula, baby food, diapers, whatever that child needs in that moment, isn't the most ideal situation, but it's all we got."

Salazar said they do what they have to do to find a happy ending — or one that is as possible in such cases.

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai, a longtime children's court judge, directed Schafer to return with a progress report on development of the crisis nursery to the next commissioners court meeting.

According to county documents, there were 18, 752 child neglect and abuse cases investigated in 2025 here. There are 1,932 children currently in foster care and 13 child deaths last year. Children under 3 account for most of the deaths.

The county also reported 22% of local children live in poverty, 14% of county households earn below the federal poverty level, and 45% of households do not have enough income to meet household expenses.