CPS Energy CEO Rudy Garza announces retirement from the utility

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Rudy Garza, the president and CEO of CPS Energy, delivered a notice of his intent to retire to the utility’s board of trustees on Monday.

Garza has been the head of San Antonio's municipally owned utility since late 2021 when he was appointed interim president and then formally offered the role in 2022.

He has spent about 14 years at the utility overall in various positions, including vice president of external relations, vice president of distribution services, and chief customer engagement stakeholder.

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to work with the talented and dedicated team at CPS Energy,” said Garza in a news release sent out by CPS Energy. “I am proud of the fantastic leaders in this organization and the work we have done together as One Team to build out long term strategies to power the Greater San Antonio community now and into the future.”

CPS Energy has approximately 3,600 employees and serves Bexar County as the only electric utility available to more than 900,000 customers.

Garza currently receives a salary of $742,000 a year after receiving a 13% pay increase two years ago.

A formal retirement date was not announced. The CPS Energy board of trustees will hold a special meeting this Thursday to discuss the process of selecting the next CEO.

Disclosure: CPS Energy is a TPR sponsor. We cover them as we would any other business or organization.