Bexar County Courthouse addresses accessibility concerns with newly built ramp

The Bexar County Courthouse has opened a new, accessible ramp to address long-standing issues for individuals with disabilities and the elderly.

The only accessible entrance to the courthouse was located at the west end of the courthouse where the Heritage Center is located. Courthouse visitors with mobility issues found the existing accessible entrance too far from the parking area. In the late fall, disability advocates brought the issue to Judge County Judge Peter Sakai.

“Once I saw that we truly were not accessible, I got all the leadership of our county, from facilities to HR to the sheriff's department, and we knew that we had to bring everybody together, and that's the reason why perhaps it took so long,” said Judge Sakai.

Bexar County Probate Judge Veronica Vasquez has witnessed several elderly and disabled visitors attempt to climb the stairs and put their safety at risk, often in 100-degree heat. She said the ramp is long overdue.

“They would burn their hands on the rails. By the time that they got up there, they were exhausted,” said Vasquez. “It was a struggle to see, oftentimes. People would try to help them up the steps. I have seen people actually fall back. I've seen other seniors help other seniors up the steps. And so it's just unacceptable,” she added.

Jackie Velez / TPR Bexar County Probate Judge Veronica Vasquez brought up the issue to Judge Peter Sakai after witnessing individuals with disabilities try to use the stairs to the Bexar County Courthouse.

Morgan’s Enterprise CEO Brent Fields was also in attendance on behalf of Morgan's Wonderland founder Gordon Hartman.

“Gordon has been just a longtime advocate and champion for accessibility and inclusion, particularly in our government buildings and properties, and so this is not uncommon for him. And when he sort of hears about or notices a barrier, he's really good at being that squeaky wheel and making sure that folks get rallied to care about it in the ways it'll get, get some action,” said Fields. “So that's kind of his superpower,” he added.

Fields said eliminating barriers is non-negotiable. “You would never build a home and not put in a bathroom and a toilet because it's expensive. It's just considered necessary. And I think while this ramp is necessary for some, it's beneficial to all, and that's what we often find when you do the right thing,” said Fields.

Jackie Velez / TPR The location of the new ramp was previously used until the pandemic and has since not been utilized until now. It is located at the Bexar County Courthouse is located at the south entrance of the courthouse at South Main St. and Nueva.

Judge Sakai said that Bexar County will continue to create more access in San Antonio.

“But that’s what we've learned from Gordon Hartman. We have to do a better job, and that's what we've done today. We're providing better access for the disabled this morning,” said Sakai.

The new accessible ramp at the Bexar County Courthouse is located at the south entrance of the courthouse at South Main St. and Nueva.