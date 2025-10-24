© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh says proposed land bridge over IH-37 is "on hold" due to looming federal budget cuts

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published October 24, 2025 at 5:49 PM CDT
Spurs Arena located in the center of artist rendering of Project Marvel, a proposed sports entertainment district downtown
City of San Antonio
Spurs Arena located in the center of artist rendering of Project Marvel, a proposed sports entertainment district downtown

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

City officials say that a proposed land bridge that would connect areas east and west of IH37 downtown is now on hold. City Manager Erik Walsh made the comment during City Fest on Thursday.

City Fest brought together city business leaders, politicians and San Antonio Spurs officials to discuss impacts of the proposed downtown entertainment and sports district.

During a panel discussion Walsh said the land bridge, part of the proposed Project Marvel sports and entertainment district is paused due to federal spending cuts.

A federal grant for $2.9 million dollars was awarded for the bridge-connector project, but it’s unclear if that amount is lost or just delayed. The land-bridge was intended to overcome the physical barrier of I-37, improving pedestrian and mobility links between Hemisfair and the east-side properties including the Alamodome.

The news comes as voters decide the fate of Project Marvel in the upcoming election on November 4th. Props A and B in the upcoming election have come under increasing fire from groups like COPS/Metro, who say the taxpayers will bear the burden of a new arena and improvements to the Frost Bank Center.

COPS/METRO Alliance volunteers on the front steps of San Antonio City Hall October 10th, 2025
Government / Politics
COPS/Metro Alliance says Proposition B and Project Marvel numbers 'don't make sense'
Jerry Clayton
Organizers say the proposed $1.3 billion Spurs arena downtown will put an extra burden on area taxpayers.

No official action has been taken by the city or county regarding the apparent pause of the land bridge component of Project Marvel.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Government / Politics TPRTop Stories
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton