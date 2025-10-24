San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh says proposed land bridge over IH-37 is "on hold" due to looming federal budget cuts

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

City officials say that a proposed land bridge that would connect areas east and west of IH37 downtown is now on hold. City Manager Erik Walsh made the comment during City Fest on Thursday.

City Fest brought together city business leaders, politicians and San Antonio Spurs officials to discuss impacts of the proposed downtown entertainment and sports district.

During a panel discussion Walsh said the land bridge, part of the proposed Project Marvel sports and entertainment district is paused due to federal spending cuts.

A federal grant for $2.9 million dollars was awarded for the bridge-connector project, but it’s unclear if that amount is lost or just delayed. The land-bridge was intended to overcome the physical barrier of I-37, improving pedestrian and mobility links between Hemisfair and the east-side properties including the Alamodome.

The news comes as voters decide the fate of Project Marvel in the upcoming election on November 4th. Props A and B in the upcoming election have come under increasing fire from groups like COPS/Metro, who say the taxpayers will bear the burden of a new arena and improvements to the Frost Bank Center.

No official action has been taken by the city or county regarding the apparent pause of the land bridge component of Project Marvel.