COPS/Metro Alliance says Proposition B and Project Marvel numbers 'don't make sense'

COPS/Metro Alliance held a press conference on Friday to shed light on what they say is the real cost of Prop B.

Organizers say the proposed $1.3 billion Spurs arena downtown will put an extra burden on area taxpayers. Bexar County would pay $311 million, while the city would contribute $489 million, with the Spurs picking up the remaining $500 million.

Ruben Arciniega is with COPS/Metro Alliance.

“We are witnessing a media campaign that is asserting San Antonio residents will pay $0 for any portion of this arena, and we need to dispel this lie,” he said.

“We can factually say San Antonio residents will bear the cost of this arena— be it our property taxes, our water bill, our city's general fund and essential services.”

The group says among the hidden costs in Prop B is the necessity to move the SAWS Chill plant, which provides water for cooling two dozen downtown buildings

Volunteer Adrian Castro says the numbers don’t add up.

“No economist would come out and say that this is a good deal for the city or for the county. It's the economics just don't work out. It's not a public benefit,” he told TPR.

Area voters will go to the polls on November 4 to vote on Prop B along with Prop A, which would provide funding for an East Side coliseum district that would focus on year-round rodeo and livestock events.