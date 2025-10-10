© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

COPS/Metro Alliance says Proposition B and Project Marvel numbers 'don't make sense'

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published October 10, 2025 at 2:27 PM CDT
COPS/METRO Alliance volunteers on the front steps of San Antonio City Hall October 10th, 2025
Jerry Clatyon
/
Texas Public Radio
COPS/METRO Alliance volunteers on the front steps of San Antonio City Hall October 10th, 2025

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

COPS/Metro Alliance held a press conference on Friday to shed light on what they say is the real cost of Prop B.  

Organizers say the proposed $1.3 billion Spurs arena downtown will put an extra burden on area taxpayers. Bexar County would pay $311 million, while the city would contribute $489 million, with the Spurs picking up the remaining $500 million.

https://www.tpr.org/podcast/the-source/2025-10-05/bexas-county-judge-peter-sakai-and-project-marvel 

Ruben Arciniega is with COPS/Metro Alliance.

“We are witnessing a media campaign that is asserting San Antonio residents will pay $0 for any portion of this arena, and we need to dispel this lie,” he said.

 “We can factually say San Antonio residents will bear the cost of this arena— be it our property taxes, our water bill, our city's general fund and essential services.”

The group says among the hidden costs in Prop B is the necessity to move the SAWS Chill plant, which provides water for cooling two dozen downtown buildings

Volunteer Adrian Castro says the numbers don’t add up.

“No economist would come out and say that this is a good deal for the city or for the county. It's the economics just don't work out. It's not a public benefit,” he told TPR.

Area voters will go to the polls on November 4 to vote on Prop B along with Prop A, which would provide funding for an East Side coliseum district that would focus on year-round rodeo and livestock events.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Government / Politics TPRTop StoriesCOPS/Metro Alliance
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton