Many local leaders call on Bexar County residents to vote 'yes' on Props A & B

A who's who of leaders from the San Antonio business and political worlds joined Spurs executives on Monday to call on Bexar County residents to vote "yes" on Props A and B on Nov. 4.

The gathering of dignitaries was held at the Spurs headquarters—The Rock at La Cantera on the Far Northwest Side.

Former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg called on voters to back the props that would provide hundreds of millions of dollars from a venue tax to makeover the stock show and rodeo grounds and build a new arena for the Spurs downtown, which would be at the heart of the larger Project Marvel.

He said the project would be a historic economic development for downtown not seen since HemisFair '68, that resulted in many landmarks, including the Tower of the Americas — the city's tallest structure.

The venue tax is called a "tourist tax" because its revenue comes from hotel and car rental taxes. City and county officials have said property taxes and sales taxes will not be impacted.

"I believe in this city and I know you do too," Nirenberg said. "And I believe in our people and that is why I'm voting yes on Propositions A and B and I hope you will too."

Local contractor Mark Wohlfarth of Sabinal Group, which partnered to build the Spurs facilities at The Rock, is voting yes too. He pointed out the Spurs history of creating local jobs by working with minority-owned firms.

"The Spurs are family. They're my family. They're your family, citizens of San Antonio," Wohlfarth said. "Vote yes. It's stupid to vote no."

The new Spurs arena and surrounding Project Marvel could create up to 7,500 construction jobs, along with hundreds more jobs at the facilities that will make up Project Marvel — including a new convention center hotel, and an improved Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and Alamodome.

"We're talking thousands of good paying jobs for San Antonians. And those earnings are going to go back into this local economy," said Stephanie Reyes, president of the San Antonio Real Estate Council. " It is a no-brainer."

Rodeo President and CEO Cody Davenport asked San Antonians to back the rodeo and the Spurs by voting yes.

"I'm humbly standing here in front of you, talking to the public out there. Both of us need you," Davenport said. "Two iconic brands that have been representing you across the world."

Noticeably absent was San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, who unsuccessfully asked the city council to pause Project Marvel for more economic analysis. She has also called on the Spurs to share revenue from the proposed project, if approved by voters.

COPS/Metro Alliance has called Prop B, the use of revenue from the county venue tax for the arena, a "subsidy" for billionaires.

Organizers say the proposed $1.3 billion Spurs arena downtown would put an extra burden on area taxpayers. Bexar County would pay $311 million from the venue tax, while the city would contribute $489 million, with the Spurs picking up the remaining $500 million.

Bexar County voters will also decide on Prop A, which would raise the hotel occupancy tax to fund a $197 million redevelopment of the Frost Bank Center, Freeman Coliseum, and stock show/rodeo grounds — with a long-term goal of turning the East Side into a year-round rodeo and event destination.

Groups such as COPS/Metro have expressed neutrality on Prop A while remaining opposed to the companion proposal, Prop B, that would direct county venue tax dollars toward a new Spurs arena.