Ron Nirenberg undecided on political future

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has not yet decided if he will run for Bexar County judge in 2026.

“I am considering it,” Nirenberg told Texas Public Radio.

Nirenberg said there is a political action committee that is now working to raise money for his political future — whatever path that might take.

“My heart is still in public service. It's been a very torturous discernment period for me because there's need everywhere, and I'm not pleased with the state of the world. I don't think anybody is," Nirenberg said. "And so it's trying to figure out where can I be most impactful? Where would I be needed the most? And so that's kind of why I've been considering."

If Nirenberg did decide to run for Bexar County judge, he would be challenging incumbent Judge Peter Sakai — who announced last August that he is seeking re-election.

However, this wouldn’t be the first time that Nirenberg took on the role of a political giant-killer. In 2017, he beat an intrenched Ivy Taylor for mayor.

In the May 2017 general election, he only netted 37% of the vote to Taylor’s 42% but because neither had a majority there was a runoff. Nirenberg appeared to be the underdog but in June he captured 55% of the vote to Taylor’s 45%. Nirenberg would occupy the mayor’s office for the next eight years until he was term-limited out.

Nirenberg wouldn’t say which other offices he’s weighing running for other than for Bexar County judge.

He said he will make his decision after the smoke clears and the noise dies down from the Nov. 4 election.