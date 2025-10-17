© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ron Nirenberg undecided on political future

Texas Public Radio | By David Martin Davies
Published October 17, 2025 at 7:01 PM CDT
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg at his campaign launch party on Feb. 11, 2023
Joey Palacios
/
TPR
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg at his campaign launch party on Feb. 11, 2023

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has not yet decided if he will run for Bexar County judge in 2026.

“I am considering it,” Nirenberg told Texas Public Radio.

Nirenberg said there is a political action committee that is now working to raise money for his political future — whatever path that might take.

“My heart is still in public service. It's been a very torturous discernment period for me because there's need everywhere, and I'm not pleased with the state of the world. I don't think anybody is," Nirenberg said. "And so it's trying to figure out where can I be most impactful? Where would I be needed the most? And so that's kind of why I've been considering."

If Nirenberg did decide to run for Bexar County judge, he would be challenging incumbent Judge Peter Sakai — who announced last August that he is seeking re-election.

However, this wouldn’t be the first time that Nirenberg took on the role of a political giant-killer. In 2017, he beat an intrenched Ivy Taylor for mayor.

In the May 2017 general election, he only netted 37% of the vote to Taylor’s 42% but because neither had a majority there was a runoff. Nirenberg appeared to be the underdog but in June he captured 55% of the vote to Taylor’s 45%. Nirenberg would occupy the mayor’s office for the next eight years until he was term-limited out.

Nirenberg wouldn’t say which other offices he’s weighing running for other than for Bexar County judge.

He said he will make his decision after the smoke clears and the noise dies down from the Nov. 4 election.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Government / Politics Ron NirenbergTop StoriesTPR
David Martin Davies
David Martin Davies can be reached at dmdavies@tpr.org and on Twitter at @DavidMartinDavi
See stories by David Martin Davies