New Braunfels Pride Fest changes venues after complaints by state representative

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published October 9, 2025 at 5:13 PM CDT
Pride hats
Jerry Clayton
/
Riverside Pride Facebook
Pride hats

A New Braunfels Pride Festival is relocating after a controversy involving a Texas State Representative.

The annual Riverside Pride Festival has changed venues after Republican State Representative Carrie Isaac complained to the Comal County Fair and Rodeo Executive Board.

Riverside Pride Statement of Facts by Texas Public Radio

Isaac threatened “significant legal liability," had the event taken place at the Comal County Fairgrounds.  Isaac based her action on SB 12, a law recently passed which aims to prevent children from seeing sexually explicit performances. That law has been put on hold by a Federal Judge as a violation of the first amendment.

Carrie Isaac

Isaac represents House District 73 which includes most of the city of New Braunfels. The Republican lawmaker recently filed a proposal seeking to ban counties from locating polling locations on college campuses. That bill failed to reach a vote in the legislature.

In a press release, the Comal County Fair Executive Board said that organizers of the festival had decided to change venues following discussions.

Press release from Comal County Fair
Facebook.com
/
Texas Public Radio
Press release from Comal County Fair

The Pride Festival will be held on Saturday at Faith United Church of Christ instead of the Comal County Fairgrounds.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
