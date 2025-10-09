New Braunfels Pride Fest changes venues after complaints by state representative

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A New Braunfels Pride Festival is relocating after a controversy involving a Texas State Representative.

The annual Riverside Pride Festival has changed venues after Republican State Representative Carrie Isaac complained to the Comal County Fair and Rodeo Executive Board.

Isaac threatened “significant legal liability," had the event taken place at the Comal County Fairgrounds. Isaac based her action on SB 12, a law recently passed which aims to prevent children from seeing sexually explicit performances. That law has been put on hold by a Federal Judge as a violation of the first amendment.

Carrie Isaac

Isaac represents House District 73 which includes most of the city of New Braunfels. The Republican lawmaker recently filed a proposal seeking to ban counties from locating polling locations on college campuses. That bill failed to reach a vote in the legislature.

In a press release, the Comal County Fair Executive Board said that organizers of the festival had decided to change venues following discussions.

Facebook.com / Texas Public Radio Press release from Comal County Fair

The Pride Festival will be held on Saturday at Faith United Church of Christ instead of the Comal County Fairgrounds.