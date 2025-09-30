© 2025 Texas Public Radio
South Side San Antonio meeting tonight on Props A & B on the Nov. 4th ballot

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published September 30, 2025 at 12:30 PM CDT
Spurs Arena located in the center of artist rendering of Project Marvel, a proposed sports entertainment district downtown
Local residents can hear a variety of opinions on Project Marvel during a public meeting tonight.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Mission Library at 3134 Roosevelt Avenue.

Voters will vote on Props A & B on November 4th, including a venue tax on tourists to help fund a new downtown Spurs arena, which would be at the center of Project Marvel, a downtown sports and entertainment district.

Speakers include representatives of neighborhood associations, community organizations, as well as representatives of the Spurs and rodeo.

The presidents of the Hot Wells and Mission San Jose Neighborhood Associations, Brady Alexander and Jane Henry, respectively, are expected to offer the opening remarks.

Organizers said some presenters will have PowerPoint presentations and there will be a question-and-answer session following each speaker.

The meeting is expected to end before 8 p.m.

Brian Kirkpatrick
