After a yearslong fight, the school voucher bill heads to Gov. Abbott for approval

It took multiple special legislative sessions in 2023 and Gov. Greg Abbott campaigning against the naysayers to happen. But now a measure that would create a school voucher program in Texas has passed the legislature and is heading to Abbott's office for his approval.

Abbott pushed lawmakers for years to pass the program, which would allow the state to give parents state tax dollars to send their kids to private schools.

The Senate and House were expected to negotiate parts of the legislation. But in a surprising turn of events, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick proposed that the Senate adopt the House version of the bill as is.

"Today is a day I have worked toward for more than a decade, and it is a great day for Texas students and parents," Patrick said after the Senate passed the bill in a 19-12 vote.

The education savings account, or ESA, program will allow enrolled parents to receive around $10,000 — or 85% of the statewide average amount of funding per student annually — to put toward private school tuition and other approved educational expenses, like pre-K, books and tutoring. Families who enroll a student with special needs into the program will be able to use up to $30,000 in state funds. Families who choose to homeschool will receive $2,000 to be used on approved expenses.

The program will be monitored and audited by the Texas Comptroller.

