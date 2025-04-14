John Cornyn, Ken Paxton each escalate probe into proposed EPIC City development

Both U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are each seeking to expand a probe into a proposed North Texas development project led by a local mosque.

In a Friday letter to the U.S. Department of Justice, Cornyn asked assistant attorney general Harmeet Dhillon to investigate potential "religious discrimination" at EPIC City. Just hours after news of that letter broke Monday, Paxton announced his own plans to ramp up his ongoing investigation into the project.

Paxton announced he was looking into the East Plano Islamic Center and EPIC City last month. In a press release Monday, he's demanding documents from local city officials potentially tied to the development.

Records requests have been sent to city leaders in Plano, Richardson, Wylie and Josephine, according to the release. Paxton said it follows comments from Islamic scholar Yasir Qadhi, who claimed to have support from local officials for the EPIC City project.

"If any local official is supporting or communicating with a real estate development that is under investigation for potential violations of state law, then it's imperative that we are made aware of exactly what's being communicated," said Paxton. "We will thoroughly review these documents as part of our ongoing investigation into EPIC City and work to hold accountable anyone who breaks Texas law."

Cornyn also cited concerns over the East Plano Islamic Center and its projects. In a letter sent to the U.S. Attorney General Friday, Cornyn accuses the center of violating constitutional rights by preventing Jewish and Christian residents from living there.

"Religious based discrimination is a constitutional violation as well as a federal rights investigation," Cornyn wrote. "Appropriate steps should be taken to ensure that this community does not run afoul of these obligations."

Cornyn is also asking the DOJ to investigate possible supporters of Sharia law in EPIC City and is accusing EPIC's corporate entity, Community Capital Partners, of potentially violating the 1968 Fair Housing Act.

A spokesperson for Cornyn's office referred KERA News to his initial letter and press release when requesting a comment.

KERA News also reached out to the DOJ and EPIC's attorney and will update this story with any response.

EPIC City is a proposed 402-acre development the mosque wants to build in unincorporated Collin and Hunt counties. It would be roughly 40 miles northeast of Dallas near the city of Josephine. The mixed-use development would include a new mosque, more than 1,000 single- and multi-family homes, a K-12 faith-based school, senior housing, an outreach center, commercial developments, sports facilities, and a community college.

Gov. Greg Abbott and Paxton have announced five probes into the project in recent weeks. They allege, without evidence, that the project could be discriminating against non-Muslims in violation of the Texas Fair Housing Act. They also claim the project could cause potential financial harm to investors , may be violating Texas consumer protection laws, and is operating illegal funeral services.

The news also comes less than a week after Paxton announced he'll challenge Cornyn for next year's Republican U.S. Senate nomination — bringing tension between the state's hardline, conservative wing of the party and the pro-business "old guard" to a head.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

