Texas House Republicans get an earful from the opposition on proposed school voucher program

In a standing room only hearing Tuesday full of emotional testimony, the Texas House Committee on Public Education discussed the chamber’s Education Savings Account bill. If passed, the legislation would create a voucher-like plan where parents could use state tax dollars towards sending their kids to private schools.

Passing the program has been a main priority for Gov. Greg Abbott and other top Texas Republicans since the legislature last met in 2023. Supporters like Abbott — who named it one of his emergency items for 2025 — have continuously said the “school choice” bill would give parents the freedom to make the best education choices for their children and benefit students from low-income households.

But during Tuesday’s tense debate on House Bill 3 , the focus was on who the bill would benefit most. Rep. James Talarico (D, Austin) argued the plan currently before lawmakers wouldn’t accomplish the outcome supporters are touting.

“This is happening in all the states that are trying vouchers,” said Talarico. “It is not only wealthier families, but it is also disproportionately helping families who are already sending their kids to private schools.”

Talarico pointed to Arkansas and Florida, where he said the majority of people using those state’s programs had already been sending their kids to private schools.

Unlike its Senate counterpart , HB 3 proposes to set up a tiered system, prioritizing students with disabilities and low income families who earn up to 200% of the poverty level (approximately $62,400 annually for a family of four).

Salado Republican Rep. Brad Buckley , the bill’s sponsor, responded to Talarico’s assertion, saying the bill gives families making less than $160,000 a year first dibs.

Nina Banks / The Texas Newsroom The Texas American Federation of Teachers, a statewide union for teachers and school support staff, held a rally on the Capitol steps Monday where attendees called for lawmakers to vote against proposals to create a school voucher-like plan for Texas.

Buckley also responded to the argument that Texas should mainly focus on fixing current problems in the state’s public schools. He said that approach leaves out students currently enrolled in troubled schools.

“I want to have the best system of public schools that we can have. But with the understanding that when it's not working, parents need an option,” Buckley told the committee. “They shouldn't have to say, ‘Well, you know, you know, maybe it'll be better in five years when my kid is gone.’”

Meanwhile, outside the Capitol on Tuesday, the Texas Freedom Network held a press conference highlighting some of the same issues brought up in testimony against HB 3.

“I know first hand the power of public schools,” said Felicia Martin, the group’s president. “Schools where every child belongs and has the opportunity to learn and grow regardless of their zip code, the color of their skin, or how much money their parents make.”

She added that the Texas Constitution states the Texas Legislature has the duty to establish and maintain a system of public, free schools. She said the state putting money towards sending kids to private schools — while also agreeing that public schools need more funding — isn’t fair.

Tuesday’s hearing also came on the heels of a Monday rally organized by the Texas American Federation of Teachers . The statewide union for teachers and other school employees drew about 200 people to the Capitol steps to oppose any plan that would divert public funds towards private schools.

Several state lawmakers joined in support, including Rep. Jolanda Jones, a Houston Democrat.

Wanda Longoria, Texas AFT’s secretary-treasurer, told the crowd that Texans are in need of fully funded public schools, not private ones.

“A lot of you are fighting the very same fights and I want you to leave today knowing that you are not alone.”

The Texas Senate already passed its version of a voucher proposal, Senate Bill 2 , early last month.

