Live election results: Texas' state propositions

Election Day 2023 has arrived.

In addition to local races across the state, Texans are voting on 14 amendments to the state constitution, dealing with issues like taxation, water conservation and funding for state parks.

Check out the latest updates below as election results roll in when polls close tonight, and sign up for Texas Standard's weekly Talk of Texas newsletter to receive the latest election news and analysis in your inbox on Wednesday morning.

Proposition 1

“The constitutional amendment protecting the right to engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, and wildlife management.”

Proposition 2

“The constitutional amendment authorizing a local option exemption from ad valorem taxation by a county or municipality of all or part of the appraised value of real property used to operate a child-care facility.”

Proposition 3

“The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual wealth or net worth tax, including a tax on the difference between the assets and liabilities of an individual or family.”

Proposition 4

“The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to establish a temporary limit on the maximum appraised value of real property other than a residence homestead for ad valorem tax purposes; to increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district applicable to residence homesteads from $40,000 to $100,000; to adjust the amount of the limitation on school district ad valorem taxes imposed on the residence homesteads of the elderly or disabled to reflect increases in certain exemption amounts; to except certain appropriations to pay for ad valorem tax relief from the constitutional limitation on the rate of growth of appropriations; and to authorize the legislature to provide for a four-year term of office for a member of the board of directors of certain appraisal districts.”

Proposition 5

“The constitutional amendment relating to the Texas University Fund, which provides funding to certain institutions of higher education to achieve national prominence as major research universities and drive the state economy.”

Proposition 6

“The constitutional amendment creating the Texas water fund to assist in financing water projects in this state.”

Proposition 7

“The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the Texas energy fund to support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities.”

Proposition 8

“The constitutional amendment creating the broadband infrastructure fund to expand high-speed broadband access and assist in the financing of connectivity projects.”

Proposition 9

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the 88th Legislature to provide a cost-of-living adjustment to certain annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.”

Proposition 10

“The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation equipment or inventory held by a manufacturer of medical or biomedical products to protect the Texas healthcare network and strengthen our medical supply chain.”

Proposition 11

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds supported by ad valorem taxes to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities.”

Proposition 12

“The constitutional amendment providing for the abolition of the office of county treasurer in Galveston County.”

Proposition 13

“The constitutional amendment to increase the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges.”

Proposition 14

“The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the centennial parks conservation fund to be used for the creation and improvement of state parks.”

